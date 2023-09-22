Argentina 19-10 Samoa: Emiliano Boffelli scores 16 points to put Pumas back on track with nervy Rugby World Cup win

Emiliano Boffelli scored a vital try, and kicked 11 points as Argentina beat Samoa in Rugby World Cup Pool D

Argentina claimed a nervy first win in this year's Rugby World Cup as they beat Samoa 19-10 to stay on course for a quarter-final spot in a tight Pool D on Friday.

Emiliano Boffelli scored the only try and kicked 11 further points, with Nicolas Sanchez adding a late penalty to reward the Pumas' second-half domination at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard after defeat to England a fortnight ago.

Samoa, who had Duncan Paia'aua sin-binned in the first minute, threatened a comeback with Sama Malolo's late converted try adding to Christian Leali'ifano's penalty, but it was too little, too late.

England lead Pool D with nine points from two games, four points ahead of Samoa and third-placed Japan, with Argentina in fourth on four points.

Any pre-match pressures felt by Argetina were eased when Samoa's Paia'aua was sent to the sin-bin in the opening minute of the match for taking a man out in the air.

His absence was felt as Argentina hit the front with Boffelli going over in the corner before converting the try.

Three successful penalties from the Edinburgh wing followed, with a Leali'ifano penalty getting Samoa on the board in the first half, though he would miss two further straighforward efforts, turning down another shot from close-range.

Samoa's defence held firm in the latter stages as they pushed to get back into the game and Malolo's try - converted by Alai D'Angelo Leuila - put the cat among the pigeons.

However, Argentina, who finished fourth at the 2015 World Cup but failed to get out of the pool stage in Japan four years ago, held on and wrapped up the win through Sanchez's final-minute penalty from near halfway.

The loss to England presented the possibility of another early exit but securing the points here gives them hope of continuing on and they now face South American rivals Chile next.

Samoa, meanwhile, will now need results against potentially both Japan and England if they are to build on their winning start against Chile.

What's next?

Argentina next face Chile on Saturday September 30, in their third Rugby World Cup Pool D game, at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes (2pm kick off BST).

Samoa are next in action vs Japan on Thursday September 28, for their third match, at Stadium de Toulouse (8pm kick off BST).