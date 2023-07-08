Argentina 12-41 New Zealand: All Blacks thrash Pumas in Mendoza Rugby Championship clash

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Rugby Championship clash between Argentina and New Zealand at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza Highlights of the Rugby Championship clash between Argentina and New Zealand at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza

A blistering start from New Zealand laid the platform for a comfortable 41-12 victory over hosts Argentina in their Rugby Championship opener in Mendoza.

The All Blacks ran in three tries in the opening 12 minutes and led 31-0 at half-time as hooker Dane Coles, number eight Ardie Savea, centres Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane, scrumhalf Aaron Smith, fullback Beauden Barrett and debutant wing Emoni Narawa all scored.

Argentina 12-41 New Zealand - Score summary Argentina - Tries: Sordoni (52), Creevy (80+1). Cons: Boffelli (80+2). New Zealand - Tries: Coles (5), Savea (9), Jordie Barrett (12), Ioane (29), Smith (39), Beauden Barrett (57), Narawa (76). Cons: McKenzie (13, 30, 40).

Fly-half Damian McKenzie made a strong case for Rugby World Cup inclusion, playing his first Test since 2021. Though he was wayward from the kicking tee, but his ability as a playmaker to put others into space was clear and a timely reminder of his qualities for coach Ian Foster, who selected him ahead of Richie Mo'unga.

New Zealand's speed at the ruck and ambition with ball in hand put Argentina under immense pressure and forced the hosts into giving away numerous penalties. Their only rewards were tries for prop Lucio Sordoni and hooker Agustin Creevy.

New Zealand's Beauden Barrett celebrates scoring a try with teammates during a rugby championship match against Argentina's Los Pumas at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas A

The All Blacks quieted concerns about their strength up front with a dominant forward performance.

The All Blacks quieted concerns about their strength up front with a dominant forward performance. They won penalties from three of the first four scrums and disrupted the Pumas' lineout, often through lock Josh Lord in his first Test since 2021. Ethan de Groot made a big impact on the All Blacks' loosehead side.

The Pumas came closest to scoring early from the opening kick-off when they charged down an attempted clearing kick by fly-half McKenzie, though McKenzie made good by forcing the ball behind the line.

New Zealand's first try came after five minutes as a signal of things to come. Center Ioane sold a dummy and made a break from inside his own half, combining with the new winger Narawa. Back-rower Shannon Frizell slipped a pass to lock Scott Barrett and veteran hooker Coles took the last pass to score.

Back-row Savea scored two minutes later after a strong run by Narawa down the right touch. The All Blacks won a penalty, took a lineout, moved the ball infield and, after Scott Barrett went close, Savea picked up the ball and dotted it down.

New Zealand began their Rugby Championship title defence in comprehensive fashion away to Argentina

Jordie Barrett, who with brothers Scott and Beauden, were all part of the starting 15, scored in the 11th minute after Beauden broke down the left touch, turning the ball infield to his brother.

McKenzie converted one of the three tries and the All Blacks led 17-0. Argentina chose to kick away its few shreds of possession in the first half, only once using the ball through the hands in which it looked dangerous. Its indiscipline in defense conceded a long string of penalties.

After a hiatus, the All Blacks took up try-scoring again. Ioane scored a deserved try in the 29th running off a short pass from McKenzie, and scrumhalf Smith ran off a lineout drive to score in the last minute of the half. Pumas back-rower Rodrigo Bruni was sin-binned in the same movement and Argentina started the second half with 14 men.

Emoni Narawa was among the tries for the All Blacks

The sell-out crowd of 42,500 was brought to its feet for the first time in the 51st when prop Sordoni scored Argentina's first try, a moment made more poignant by the fact Sordoni was playing his first test after a 14-month battle with injuries.

The moment was short-lived. Five minutes later from a scrum, McKenzie made a long cross-field run which negated much of the backline defense and passed to Beauden Barrett who scored.

The All Blacks' defense was tested more regularly in the second half and they responded with some powerful tackles which halted movements in full flow. They were also quick and decisive at the breakdown.

The All Blacks' last try went to Narawa on debut and might have cemented his place on the right wing. But replacement Pumas hooker Creevy had the last say, marking his record-extending 98th test appearance with a try in the 82nd.

Rugby Championship fixtures and results 2023

Round 1: South Africa 43-12 Australia - Saturday, July 8

Round 1: Argentina 12-41 New Zealand - Saturday, July 8

Round 2: New Zealand vs South Africa - Saturday, July 15 - 8.05am, Sky Sports Action (GMT)

Round 2: Australia vs Argentina - Saturday, July 15 - 10.45am, Sky Sports Action (GMT)