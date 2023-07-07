Luke Cowan-Dickie signs for Sale Sharks to remain eligible for England after Montpellier move collapse

Luke Cowan-Dickie will be available to play for England after the World Cup, with a move to Sale confirmed

Luke Cowan-Dickie will continue to be eligible for England selection after confirming a move from Exeter Chiefs to Sale Sharks in the Premiership, after the collapse of his previous transfer to Montpellier.

The hooker signed a contract to join Top 14 outfit Montpellier in France after the World Cup, but hasn't played since an ankle injury in January. In the end, his prospective Montpellier contract was cancelled by the club due to concerns regarding Cowan-Dickie's fitness after neck surgery.

Such a move would have made the 30-year-old ineligible for England selection, with players who play club rugby outside of the country not considered, but his move to Sale Sharks will see him available for selection under Steve Borthwick.

Cowan-Dickie has already been ruled out of September's Rugby World Cup in France due to injury.

Cowan-Dickie has spent his entire career with home club Exeter Chiefs, but had agreed to a transfer to Montpellier in France

Cowan-Dickie said: "I've been at the same club for 13 years and I felt it was time for a change. This is the perfect move for me and I can't wait to get started.

"I know Jonny (Hill) and Tom (O'Flaherty) from Exeter and they have raved about this club since they came up here. They have told me how good the environment, the lads and the coaching team are so it was an easy decision.

"It's been a long journey trying to get fit and not knowing where I'd be playing but I can already see myself being here for a long time.

"This team reached the final last year and speaking to the boys here, they all want to go one better. I want to win and I'm confident we can have a successful year."

The move comes after Sale's starting hooker Akker van der Merwe was announced as departing back to South Africa, and after Argentina's 38-year-old Agustin Creevy was confirmed as being picked up by Sale since the demise of London Irish.

Cowan-Dickie has been ruled out of the 2023 Rugby World Cup due to neck and shoulder injuries

Cowan-Dickie has 38 Test caps for England in his career to date, since making his debut in 2015, as well as three Tests for the British and Irish Lions on the tour to South Africa in 2021.

He is a two-time Premiership title winner with Exeter (2017, 2020), as well as a European champion as part of the squad which lifted the Champions Cup behind closed doors against Racing 92 in Ashton Gate in 2020.