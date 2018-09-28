Rugby Championship: Argentina v New Zealand Sky Live preview

Bautista Delguy and Ben Smith have impressed during this year's Rugby Championship. Who will be on the winning side this Saturday?

Argentina face New Zealand in the penultimate round of the 2018 Rugby Championship on Saturday, with the All Blacks looking to respond off the back of a rare defeat.

Never before have the Pumas defeated New Zealand since 1976, but they have already beaten South Africa and Australia this year.

Here are five talking points ahead of Saturday's clash from Buenos Aires, live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 11.30pm...

Are the stars aligning?

While ordinarily for this fixture, anticipation around the rugby world may not necessarily be high given the trend of its history, for this specific clash, things are slightly different.

Argentina come into it off the back of victory in Australia for the first time in 35 years, and having registered two Rugby Championship wins in the same campaign for the first time ever - after beating the Springboks in Round Two.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks arrive to South America having lost their most recent Test at home to South Africa in one of the biggest surprises for a while - indeed it was just the second home loss (the other coming against the Lions, also in Wellington) New Zealand have suffered in some 58 home Tests since September 2009.

Added to respective form, the last time Argentina faced New Zealand in Nelson on September 8, the Pumas scored the most points they ever had against the men in black (24) and most tries (3) in a game which, though it ran away from them towards the end, they were more than within a shout of winning.

The South Americans have never beaten New Zealand from 27 previous attempts and the All Blacks haven't lost two Tests in a row since August 2011.

While a home victory would be a monumental shock, Saturday's Test is intriguingly set-up. Could this be Argentina's chance?

Potent Pumas

While Mario Ledesma's charges are still a work in progress in many respects, one facet to them which is developing into one of the best in the world is their back-three.

Each of Emiliano Boffelli, Bautista Delguy and Ramiro Moyano have produced sensational pieces of play during this tournament.

Delguy has been in superb form for Argentina

Young, dynamic, quick and sharp, all three have notched tries this campaign with Delguy catching the eye with three efforts and full-back Boffelli notching a try in the Australia win as well as getting on the scoresheet the last time the Pumas faced the All Blacks.

Emiliano Boffelli has developed into a scintillating full-back

Moyano also came to the fore that day in Nelson, carving New Zealand a part with a marvellous solo effort and generally running Steve Hansen's men ragged - unfortunately the left wing will miss out in Buenos Aires owing to a rib complaint.

Boffelli and Delguy will still take some stopping, however, as Argentina start to look threatening from anywhere on the park.

Ramiro Moyano is out injured

Midfield change-up

In terms of headline inclusions, they don't come much bigger than the re-introduction of Kiwi inside-centre Sonny Bill Williams.

To accommodate for Williams, Ryan Crotty has made the positional switch to outside-centre, with Anton Liernert-Brown demoted to the replacements.

Up against him for Argentina will be Bautista Ezcurra and Jeronimo De la Fuente, and how they attempt to deal with Williams' power game and super offloading skills will be fascinating.

How will Sonny Bill Williams fare in his first game back?

What will also be of interest is, having only featured once for New Zealand in 2018 so far after successive knee and shoulder injuries, the form Williams will come back in.

Can he hit the ground running or could he be caught cold?

All eyes on the Tee

While the Springboks played above themselves to win in Wellington, a vital aspect to the final result was the abysmal kicking display of Beauden Barrett.

The Kiwi out-half, for all his exceptional qualities with ball in hand and in the loose, has struggled off the tee throughout his All Black career - the caveat being, however, that his team-mates have rarely needed him to make kicks such has been the frequency of their heavy scoring.

His poor kicking was present during their drawn British & Irish Lions series - and against the Boks - he missed four conversions in a game in which the All Blacks lost by a mere two points.

Beauden Barrett's kicking of the tee has proven problematic his whole Test career

With the next Rugby World Cup in Japan now just around the corner, the question must be asked: how many sides have lifted a World Cup - when the games are invariably far tighter and more tense - with a poor placekicker? It's hard to think of one.

Against Argentina on Saturday, New Zealand may not need a flawless kicking display from Barrett to win, but it's something he and possibly Steve Hansen, should be working towards regardless.

Team News

In addition to the selection of Williams, head coach Hansen has made a further five changes for Saturday's Test.

Skipper Kieran Read (front) has been rested for the Pumas clash

Scrum-half Aaron Smith drops to the bench as TJ Perenara comes in to win his 50th cap, while Sam Whitelock captains the side in place of the rested Kieran Read.

Whitelock's brother Luke, Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Shannon Frizell all come into the pack.

Damian McKenzie was also a late withdrawal after returning to New Zealand due to a family bereavement.

New Zealand: 15 Ben Smith, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara; 1 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 4 Sam Whitelock (c), 5 Scott Barrett, 6 Shannon Frizell, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Luke Whitelock.

Replacements: 16 Nathan Harris, 17 Tim Perry, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 Aaron Smith, 22 Richie Mo'unga, 23 Anton Lienert Brown.

Argentina: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 12 Bautista Ezcurra, 11 Matias Moroni, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou; 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy (c), 3 Ramiro Herrera, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Juan Pablo Zeiss, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Matias Orlando, 23 Sebastian Cancelliere.