Rugby Championship: Australia vs Argentina talking points

Argentina and Australia clash in Brisbane on Saturday

We take a look at some of the burning issues ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship clash between Australia and Argentina in Brisbane.

Cheika looking to the positives

Australia head coach Michael Cheika is under pressure following a string of poor results

Last Saturday's 35-17 defeat to South Africa ramped up the pressure on Australia head coach Michael Cheika, who was already under scrutiny after the team won just four of 13 Test matches last year.

Defeat in the Rugby Championship opener not only added to the Wallabies' dismal history at Ellis Park, but also served to deepen malaise around Cheika's tenure - hardly ideal as the team prepare for this year's World Cup in Japan.

But the 52-year-old insists his side are making progress, taking a glass-half-full view despite conceding five tries and seeing South Africa claim the bonus point in Johannesburg last weekend.

"I was happy with a lot of the things we had been working on," he said. "I know it was five tries, but our defence was good.

"But in that second half when we didn't have a lot of the ball, we were just a bit loose with it when we did have it and that gave the momentum back to the other team.

"We knew they would come with that hard defence, but we still made a significant number of line-breaks. When teams rush on you like that, you are going to get slammed sometimes, it's the nature of the beast, but sometimes you can pick it apart and we did that.

"I know there is a commitment to playing that way, both in attack and in defence, and it will build as the season goes on."

Creevy's absence a blow for Argentina

Agustin Creevy misses Argentina's clash with Australia due to injury

He won plaudits from the All Blacks for his display against them last weekend and is a talisman for both club and country, but Agustin Creevy has not made the trip to Australia with Argentina.

The hooker suffered a shoulder injury during last week's agonising 20-16 defeat to New Zealand in Buenos Aires and has not travelled to Australia for the clash with the Wallabies in Brisbane.

Creevy, who was a big part of the Jaguares' run to the Super Rugby final this year and a stalwart of the national team for around a decade, will undoubtedly be a huge miss for the Pumas.

2:49 Watch highlights as the All Blacks held on to deny Argentina in their opening Rugby Championship fixture Watch highlights as the All Blacks held on to deny Argentina in their opening Rugby Championship fixture

He does, however, have a more than able deputy in the form of club-mate Julian Montoya, who gets the No 2 jersey for Saturday's encounter. Montoya will be backed up by uncapped former Newcastle Falcons hooker Santiago Socino.

The match will see Argentina head coach Mario Ledesma come up against the team he served as forwards coach for between 2015 and 2017 too, and he is looking forward to locking horns with Australia.

"The boys have been working really well this year, they are confident - not confidence because we are playing Wallabies, but because of the work we are doing," Ledesma said.

Julian Montoya replaces Agustin Creevy in Argentina's team to face Australia

"It's just rugby, so we'll be friends before and be friends after.

''It's exciting to see the guys you coached playing on other side, progressing and getting better and challenging us and us challenging them. It will be a great game."

'Bad boy' O'Connor back for Australia

James O'Connor has a shot at redemption for Australia after being named on the replacements bench for Saturday's clash with Argentina.

James O'Connor's last Test for Australia was against Argentina six years ago

It is six years since the back last featured for the Wallabies, coincidentally against Argentina, with his contract being torn up amid reports of him being intoxicated and abusive to airport staff in Perth.

That further embedded O'Connor's bad-boy reputation, which had grown after he missed the 2011 World Cup team photo, scuffled with team-mates and was involved in a food fight.

In the intervening six years, the 29-year-old has rebuilt his reputation, including taking in stints with French giants Toulon and, most recently, Gallagher Premiership side Sale Sharks.

He became eligible again after leaving Sale to join Super Rugby franchise the Reds this year and his Wallabies team-mates have noticed a change in his approach.

"Tuesday nights, James was always out and about doing stuff because Wednesday we have off," Will Genia said.

"Tuesday night in the last three or four weeks that we've had, he's in his room stretching, doing what it takes in terms of recovery.

James O'Connor has spent the last two seasons playing for Sale

"He understands that this is a huge opportunity for him."

Also making his comeback for Australia is fly-half Christian Leali'ifano, completing a remarkable return to the international scene after being diagnosed with leukaemia three years ago.

Memories of last year fire both teams

Last year's Rugby Championship saw both sides claim one win each against the other - and both of those came in the opposition's back yard.

Australia completed a memorable comeback away to Argentina last year

For Argentina, the 23-19 victory over the Wallabies on the Gold Coast represented their first win over the hosts in their own country since 1983 and saw them register two wins in the Rugby Championship for the first time.

However, the Australians turned things around when they visited Argentina later in the Championship, coming back from 31-7 down at half time to win 45-34 and complete the biggest comeback in Tier One Test history.

This is the first time the teams have met since then and Pumas scrum-half Tomas Cubelli succinctly summed up what is driving them ahead of this match.

4:24 Watch highlights as South Africa opened the 2019 Rugby Championship with a convincing win at home to Australia Watch highlights as South Africa opened the 2019 Rugby Championship with a convincing win at home to Australia

'It's a chance to change our last memory,'' Cubelli said.

That comeback victory is still fresh in the minds of Australia's players as well, although Genia is just as eager to build on the parts of their game he felt they did well in last week's defeat to South Africa.

"We're at the start of our campaign, we've come off the back of trying some new things in the Test against the Boks and doing some really good things," Genia said.

"There's certainly a lot of confidence and commitment within the group about how we want to play, and trying to implement those things further come Saturday and hopefully get a win."

Teams

Australia: 15 Kurtley Beale, 14 Reece Hodge, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Christian Leali'ifano, 9 Will Genia, 1 Scott Sio, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 3 Sekope Kepu, 4 Izack Rodda, 5 Rory Arnold, 6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 7 Michael Hooper, 8 Isi Naisarani

Replacements: 16 Tolu Latu, 17 James Slipper, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Luke Jones, 21 Nic White, 22 Matt To'omua, 23 James O'Connor

Argentina: 15 Joaquin Tuculet, 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo De la Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Tomas Cubelli, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Julian Montoya, 3 Juan Figallo, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 6, Pablo Matera, 7 Tomas Lezana, 8 Facundo Isa

Replacements: 16 Santiago Socini, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Ramiro Herrera, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 23 Matias Orlando