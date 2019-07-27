Australia 16-10 Argentina: Wallabies see off Pumas in scrappy affair

2:39 Australia earned their first win in this year's Rugby Championship with a 16-10 victory over Argentina. Australia earned their first win in this year's Rugby Championship with a 16-10 victory over Argentina.

Australia bounced back from last week's loss to South Africa with an underwhelming 16-10 over Argentina at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

Winger Reece Hodge scored Australia's only try in the first half but Pumas number eight Facundo Isa crashed over with six minutes on the clock to set up a tense finish.

The home defence held firm to secure the twice world champions only a fourth victory in their last 14 tests and give them a chance of winning the championship for the first time since 2015, the last World Cup year.

Samu Kerevi attacks the line for Australia

It was Australia's first win of the year after their 35-17 loss to South Africa in their Rugby Championship opener and a big confidence boost before back-to-back tests against world champions New Zealand.

Argentina, who ran the All Blacks close on home soil last week, will be disappointed with a seventh straight Test defeat as they look to build towards the World Cup in Japan.

Wallabies fly-half Christian Lealiifano, returning to Test rugby for the first time since his battle with leukaemia, kicked 11 points off the tee to help the home side's cause.

With both sides coming off defeats, the opening half hour was a gritty encounter in which Australia dominated possession but Argentina's kicking game ensured they had the better of the battle for territory.

Reece Hodge scores for the Wallabies

Lealiifano and his Argentine counterpart Nicolas Sanchez exchanged penalties but there was little free-flowing rugby to entertain the modest crowd at Lang Park.

Australia's scrum did have a distinct upper hand and it was a solid set piece that created the platform for the opening try in the 32nd minute.

In the only move of genuine quality in the game, Lealiifano flipped the ball to Marika Koroibete coming off his wing and his charge up the midfield created the space out wide for Hodge to touch down in the corner.

Lealiifano extended Australia's lead to 16-3 with two more penalties before he made way for Matt Toomua 11 minutes into the second half.

Will Genia looks for the inside flick pass

Both teams continued to struggle with their handling and the Pumas were unable to put together enough of their neat passing combinations to breach a Wallabies defence which looked much better organised than against the Springboks last week.

Their scrum might have been struggling but there was nothing wrong with the Argentine lineout and it was from a catch-and-drive that they finally got their try.

The referee was already playing advantage after Australia had collapsed the rolling maul but the Pumas did not need it with Isa forcing his way across the line from close range to cut the deficit to six points with as many minutes on the clock