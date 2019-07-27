New Zealand 16-16 South Africa: All Blacks and Springboks draw in Wellington

Replacement scrum-half Herschel Jantjies scored a try in the final minute to help South Africa snatch a 16-16 draw with New Zealand in a tense Rugby Championship clash in Wellington on Saturday.

Jack Goodhue scored the only try for the All Blacks after a scintillating break from Beauden Barrett, while the full-back and fly-half Richie Mo'unga added the rest of the points from the boot.

Springboks fly-half Handre Pollard kicked three penalties for the visitors, then held his nerve to slot the conversion that locked the scores at 16-16 and ended the game.

Jantjies scores a late try for the Boks

The final deadlock was probably the fairest result in an even Test match which is the last meeting between the teams before they clash on September 21 in the first round of pool play at the World Cup in Japan.

South Africa dominated the majority of the first half, with scrum-half Faf de Klerk guiding them around the field expertly but had only six points to show for all their efforts.

They put extreme pressure on Richie Mo'unga at fly-half, rattling him with two early charge downs, however it was a frustrating outcome for the Boks who should have turned their domination into more points.

Jack Goodhue scores for the All Blacks

However, things got worse for the Boks after the All Blacks took the lead in the 37th minute.

TJ Perenara turned over Duane Vermeulen just outside their 22 allowing Beuden Barrett to show his pace. He beat Lukhanyo Am on the outside before passing inside to Jack Goodhue to go over

The Springbok defence close down Richie Mo'unga

Barrett, who had earlier missed a penalty from the same position nailed the conversion to give the All Blacks an unlikely 7-6 half-time lead.

The All Blacks went up a gear in the second half with Barrett extending their lead with another penalty but neither side could achieve any continuity - handling lapses and rush defences made it difficult to move the ball wide.

South Africa were starting to look a bit harried but Pollard made it 10-9 before two Mo'unga penalties looked to have swung the momentum New Zealand's way.

Makazole Mapimpi attacks for the Boks

However, in the final move of the game, Willie Le Roux produced some quick hands to release Kolbe who flew down the wing before chipping ahead. Jantjies was in support and after a tussle with Aaron Smith dived over for the try that was rewarded after consulting the TMO.

Pollard then stepped up and, despite missing an earlier penalty from the same spot, remained calm to secure a dramatic draw.