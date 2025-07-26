Australia 26-29 British and Irish Lions: Tourists fight back from 18 points behind to clinch series in final minute

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of a classic second Test between Australia and the British & Irish Lions in Melbourne Highlights of a classic second Test between Australia and the British & Irish Lions in Melbourne

Hugo Keenan's final-minute try saw the British and Irish Lions fight from 18 points behind to beat Australia 29-26 at the MCG to clinch their three-Test series with a week to spare.

The Wallabies began like a train in Melbourne and scored three tries for a 23-5 lead through prop James Slipper, scrum-half Jake Gordon and full-back Tom Wright, taking charge when Lions wing Tommy Freeman was sin-binned due to repeat team infringements.

The Lions crucially responded before the break, however, with Tom Curry and Huw Jones tries arriving and adding to Dan Sheehan's earlier effort.

Australia 26-29 British and Irish Lions - Score summary Australia - Tries: Slipper (23), Gordon (29), Wright (31). Cons: Lynagh (29). Pens: Lynagh (5, 11, 54). Lions - Tries: Sheehan (16), Curry (35), Jones (38), Beirne (60), Keenan (80). Cons: Russell (39, 61).

Australia moved nine points up in the second half via a third Tom Lynagh penalty, but Tadhg Beirne then finished brilliantly for a fourth Lions try to make things a two-point game.

The hosts looked to have done enough to hold on in front of a record crowd of over 90,000, but Keenan struck with 50 seconds remaining to seal a highly-dramatic victory - the largest comeback in Lions history, in fact.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Unbelievable drama as Hugo Keenan went over in the last minute to secure the series win for the Lions, but only after a lengthy TMO check for a ruck clearance by Jac Morgan Unbelievable drama as Hugo Keenan went over in the last minute to secure the series win for the Lions, but only after a lengthy TMO check for a ruck clearance by Jac Morgan

Keenan following his last-gasp try to seal series victory for the British and Irish Lions in Australia

How the Lions came back to clinch series win

The Wallabies went 3-0 in front in the fifth minute via the boot of Lynagh with the Lions ruled offside, and though Finn Russell's quick restart was clever and deep, Australia managed to exit cleanly.

Lynagh doubled their lead off the tee with a more difficult kick when back-row Curry was penalised for failing to release, but the Lions then settled into the game to respond.

The tourists' scrum roared forward for penalty advantage, and when returning Australia lock Will Skelton stoked flames by charging in to cause two off-ball melees, the Lions responded with Sheehan's try - the hooker doing brilliantly to leap over off a five-metre tap.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dan Sheehan leapt over for the Lions' first try Dan Sheehan leapt over for the Lions' first try

Russell poorly missed the conversion off the post having been slightly rushed by the chasing Harry Potter, leaving the Lions still behind, and soon they fell further adrift.

With Rob Valetini, Harry Wilson and Skelton carrying strongly into the 22, the hosts backed themselves by kicking to the corner twice as the Lions were warned by referee Andrea Piardi - the second a very kickable effort.

Australia were rewarded when prop Slipper forced his way over out wide, with Freeman sin-binned at the same moment for a further penalty concession in a double blow.

Wright claimed the territory for Australia's next score as full-back Keenan dallied to let the ball bounce and concede a 50:22, and soon Gordon accelerated over just as his Wallabies forwards appeared exhausted from their tough carrying efforts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Australia scored two quick first-half tries to stun the British and Irish Lions in Melbourne Australia scored two quick first-half tries to stun the British and Irish Lions in Melbourne

Lynagh's conversion slipped wide but Australia had a third try almost immediately from the restart as Joseph Suaalii counterattacked magnificently before finding Wright in space to sprint over.

Again, Lynagh couldn't add a further two points with the conversion, but Australia sat 18 points in front at that point with not long left in the opening period.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tom Wright then quickly added a third try for Australia, who at that point were on fire Tom Wright then quickly added a third try for Australia, who at that point were on fire

The Lions would likely have taken one score before the break as Freeman returned, instead they managed two. First, Curry stepped and finished out wide after Freeman had carried superbly and Jack Conan had executed the final scoring pass.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tom Curry went over in the corner to half Australia's period of dominance Tom Curry went over in the corner to half Australia's period of dominance

Three minutes later Jones was over by the posts after a monumental Russell penalty kick from hand had earned a five-metre lineout attack - the Scottish fly-half converting for a six-point difference at the break.

Valetini failed to emerge after half-time in a big loss for Australia, and Skelton was soon off too in what looked a planned replacement.

A poor Russell kick out on the full put the Lions under pressure, with centre Bundee Aki then harshly penalised at the breakdown and Lynagh kicking over for a nine-point lead.

A vital Curry tackle on Suaalii halted another dangerous-looking attack, and on the hour mark the Lions had their fourth try through Beirne in the corner after a neat James Lowe offload followed a stirring Aki break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tadhg Beirne finishes brilliantly in the corner to reduce the deficit to two points Tadhg Beirne finishes brilliantly in the corner to reduce the deficit to two points

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Just prior to that Beirne try, Curry had tracked back to make a huge try-saving tackle, forcing a knock-on from Joseph Suaalii Just prior to that Beirne try, Curry had tracked back to make a huge try-saving tackle, forcing a knock-on from Joseph Suaalii

Russell converted from near the touchline to bring the Lions within two points, but the Lions' next major chance from close range was gone when Carlo Tizzano won a big turnover penalty.

A Will Stuart extra roll in the 22 when ball carrying saw a big chance evaporate for the Lions, with two lengthy scrums then seeing a wealth of time tick away.

There remained just enough left for Keenan to skip forward and finish superbly, after Stuart had carried hard to put the Lions back in the 22, cueing Aussie devastation and Lions jubilation.

Farrell: We found a way - it means everything | Itoje: It's surreal | Keenan: A moment I'll savour

Lions head coach Andy Farrell told Sky Sports:

"It wasn't great, especially in the first half. We started with back-to-back penalties and yellow cards, and it really cost us on the scoreboard.

"But we found a way back into the game, and that gave us confidence heading into the second half. And, wow - what a finish!

"When we were able to build pressure, we rolled pretty nicely. Every time we got into the 22, we came away with something. We had solid belief at half-time and knew we could win if we controlled our discipline."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Farrell spoke to Sky Sports as the British and Irish clinched a series win against Australia after a last-minute try Andy Farrell spoke to Sky Sports as the British and Irish clinched a series win against Australia after a last-minute try

Lions match-winner Hugo Keenan speaking to Sky Sports:

"You don't really think of these things - with my try-scoring record, I was probably the least likely!

"I'm absolutely delighted. It came off the back of countless phases of hard work from the lads. It was a pretty cool moment - one I'll definitely savour."

Lions captain Maro Itoje:

"It feels a little surreal. The first 20 minutes we weren't great, weren't physical enough. We managed to find a way in the second half of the first half.

"The second half, again it wasn't perfect, but we just managed to fight, got close and big Faz (Andy Farrell) was just telling us to play big all the time, to believe in ourselves.

"I give a load of credit to the bench - all the guys that came on made a massive difference."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia exclusively live on Sky Sports this summer Watch the British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia exclusively live on Sky Sports this summer

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and seven tour matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies (W 36-24) Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0) Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (W 27-19) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV (W 24-19) Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (W 29-26) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

Howden Insurance - proud principal partner and front-of-shirt sponsor of The British & Irish Lions. Find out more here.