British and Irish Lions: 2025 Australia tour fixtures, kick-off times, ways to watch live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW

The British and Irish Lions face Argentina in Dublin in the first game of their 2025 tour this Friday – and you can watch it exclusively live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW.

Andy Farrell's Lions take on Los Pumas in the Irish capital before jetting off to Australia for their nine-match tour - which includes their three-Test series against the Wallabies - with every game shown exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Sky customers can watch live coverage of The Lions vs Argentina from 7pm on June 20 on Sky Sports Action, kick-off 8pm, while non-Sky Customers can stream the action with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Eleanor Roper breaks down what the Lions tour schedule is going to look like.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour of Australia fixtures, UK kick-off times and Sky Sports' live schedule

All games live on Sky Sports, kick-off UK times

June 20: The Lions vs Argentina - 8pm, Sky Sports Action

June 28: Western Force vs The Lions - 11am, Sky Sports Action

July 2: Queensland Reds vs The Lions - 11am, Sky Sports Action

July 5: NSW Waratahs vs The Lions - 11am, Sky Sports Action

July 9: ACT Brumbies vs The Lions - 11am, Sky Sports Action

July 12: Invitational AU & NZ vs The Lions - 11am, Sky Sports Action

July 19: Wallabies vs The Lions (first Test) - 11am, Sky Sports The Lions

July 22: First Nations & Pasifika XV vs The Lions - 11am, Sky Sports Action

July 26: Wallabies vs The Lions (second Test) - 11am, Sky Sports The Lions

August 2: Wallabies vs The Lions (third Test) - 11am, Sky Sports The Lions

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotsman and Hollywood hero Gerard Butler gives a chilling speech to promote the British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia, which you can watch live on Sky Sports.

Innovation and a stellar pundit line-up

Sky Sports has assembled a world-class team of former internationals and Lions legends to bring fresh insight from our state-of-the-art studio - familiar to viewers of Monday Night Football - as well as pitch side in Australia.

Former Lions fly-half Dan Biggar will provide commentary alongside the unmistakable voice of the Lions, Miles Harrison, while Sam Warbuton, Ronan O'Gara, Will Greenwood, Kyle Sinckler, John Barclay, Conor Murray, Owen Farrell, Nolli Waterman, Anthony Watson join iconic coaching masterminds Warren Gatland and Sir Ian McGeechan in studio.

With exclusive coverage of every game and expert analysis from our team of pundits - including Owen Farrell, Ronan O'Gara, Sam Warburton and Warren Gatland - it will be the ultimate destination for all things Lions rugby.

Whether you're watching from home or on the go, Sky Sports will be the ultimate destination for Lions fans, who won't miss a moment with exclusive coverage of every game and expert analysis as the Lions search for their first series win since 2013.

Image: Sky Sports have announced a stellar line-up of on-screen talent to cover this summer's British and Irish Lions tour of Australia

Image: Sky Sports has an exciting new look for its studio coverage

Image: Fans can expect plenty of innovation for this year's tour

How to watch or stream the Lions tour of Australia in the UK or Ireland

Got Sky?

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Action which will rebrand to 'Sky Sports The Lions' for each Test weekend

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Not got Sky?

Stream: Non-Sky Customers can stream the action with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Live blog: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of each match with our dedicated live blogs on Skysports.com/rugby-union

FREE Highlights: Watch highlights of each tour match and all three Tests on the Sky Sports App

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at the most iconic moments from the past 25 years of the Lions Tour.

How to watch the British and Irish Lions on mobile with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at the schedule programme start time Tap on the Sky Sports Lions or Sky Sports Main Event channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive the best ever tries scored by the British and Irish Lions as we build up to the 2025 tour of Australia, which is live only on Sky Sports.

What is NOW?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free membership options, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose between a Month or Day Membership. See the latest NOW membership prices.

More information about NOW can be found here.