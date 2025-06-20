British and Irish Lions 24-28 Argentina: Pumas stun Maro Itoje's side to claim historic victory at Aviva Stadium in Dublin

The British and Irish Lions began their 2025 tour with defeat as Argentina stunned Andy Farrell's side with a historic 28-24 win in Dublin.

Irish internationals Bundee Aki and Tadhg Beirne scored tries in what was the first Lions match played in Ireland, while the forward pack also forced a penalty try via a rolling maul.

But the Pumas refused to lie down in the contest, scoring three sensational tries through Ignacio Mendy, Tomas Albornoz and Santiago Cordero to confirm a first victory over the touring side at the eighth attempt.

British and Irish Lions 24-28 Argentina - Score summary Lions - Tries: Aki (19), Penalty Try (46), Beirne (53). Cons: F Smith (20, 54). Pens: F Smith (10). Argentina - Tries: Mendy (12), Albornoz (40+1), Cordero (59). Cons: Albornoz (42, 60). Pens: Albornoz (5, 26, 40).

Fly-half Albornoz also kicked 13 points with the boot as the Pumas dealt with being down a player for 10 minutes as loosehead Mayco Vivas was sin-binned for the penalty try incident.

Argentina punish wasteful Lions

A bright start from Argentina saw them take the lead inside five minutes via a close-range Albornoz penalty, only for the Lions to seemingly respond within moments.

Captain Maro Itoje won the ball back in the Argentina half, and though wing Duhan van Merwe made a powerful break and failed to play in Alex Mitchell for a try, hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie was awarded a score shortly after. That was until a TMO replay proved Cowan-Dickie had knocked the ball on attempting to ground over the try-line after a rolling maul.

Fin Smith levelled the contest off the tee in the 10th minute when Tom Curry forced a breakdown penalty, but Argentina were then first to register a try.

A set-piece strike-play saw the Pumas create space down the left for full-back Santiago Carreras to sprint into and find exciting wing Mendy, who finished superbly.

The Lions had a second early try ruled out when Sione Tuipulotu's effort was pulled back for an earlier Alex Mitchell knock-on.

Argentina had knocked on in a tackle just prior, however, and from the scrum a monstrous Lions effort set the platform for a sensational sequence of quick hands through the backline which gave Aki space to display all his grunt and power to get over, giving the Lions their first lead.

However it wasn't long before Argentina wrestled back ascendency in what was already an absorbing contest, two Albornoz penalties putting them back in front before the influential fly-half delivered a stunning final blow in the half.

With the Lions having forced a turnover in the final play seeking a try, Argentina instead won the ball back and counter-attacked for a lovely try finished by Albornoz, leaving them 11 points up at the break.

The Lions came out and dominated the start of the second half, with the pack forcing a penalty try on 46 minutes after a rampant rolling maul was cut down shy of the try-line - Pumas prop Vivas sin-binned for the act.

With Argentina down to 14, a monumental Ellis Genge carry then created the momentum for Beirne to score the Lions' third try for the lead off a lovely Tomos Williams pass.

The score remained 24-21 to the Lions when Vivas returned from his yellow card, and the Pumas struck for a third wonderful try to regain the advantage once more via Cordero on turnover ball; going coast-to-coast in a score worthy of deciding such an occasion.

Albornoz converted well for a 28-24 lead, and the Lions then failed to make the most of several chances back in the Argentina 22; replacement hooker Ronan Kelleher overthrowing a five-metre lineout in the clearest chance, with Beirne then penalised for a neck-roll five metres out soon after.

Itoje: We don't want to play tippy-tappy rugby | Aki: Lions can only get better from here

Lions captain Maro Itoje speaking to Sky Sports:

"At times we were playing tippy-tappy rugby and that's not what we want to be. We want to be an aggressive team.

"But we are building. We would have liked to have been firing right from the off, it wasn't quite that, but we'll live, learn and get better."

Lions centre Bundee Aki speaking to Sky Sports:

"We're not making any excuses; Argentina are a bloody good outfit. They punished us when we weren't clinical. Every turnover we gave, they scored at every opportunity.

"We bounced back in the second half, Andy Farrell reminded us at half-time when it meant to be a Lion - when it gets hard, you've got to push it to another level. In certain parts of the game we did it, in others we didn't. Argentina did.

"This shows where we are as a group, we can only get better from here. We know the challenge ahead of us, none of the nine games are going to be easy, so we've got to take the learnings out of this but we've got to learn quick."

