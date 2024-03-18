British and Irish Lions Tour 2025 fixtures, schedule, teams, venues: All you need to know ahead of tour of Australia

As tickets go on sale for the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour, we guide you through all you need to know ahead of next year's visit to Australia, live on Sky Sports.

When is the 2025 Lions tour and where is it?

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests and six warm-up matches to be shown live.

The agreement sees Sky Sports broadcast its eighth consecutive Lions Tour, with the partnership starting in 1997 with the iconic 2-1 series win over South Africa.

The Lions will play nine games on tour all around Australia, beginning against Western Force in Perth on June 28, 2025.

What are the Lions fixtures?

Following their clash in Perth, the Lions will face Queensland Reds in Brisbane on July 2, the Waratahs in Sydney on July 5, the Brumbies in Canberra on July 9, an Invitational Australia & New Zealand side in Adelaide on July 12 and the Rebels in Melbourne on July 22.

That game will take place after the opening Test in Brisbane on July 19, with the second Test at the MCG in Melbourne on July 26 and the final Test in the Accor Stadium in Sydney on August 2.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Warratahs Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Wednesday, July 22 Melbourne Rebels Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

What happened last time?

The Lions tasted success the last time they were on Australian soil in 2013, with a dramatic 2-1 series win following a memorable performance in the decisive final Test lifting their head-to-head record to 17 wins and six defeats in 23 Tests.

Having been defeated in a Covid-impacted tour of South Africa back in 2021, the Lions will be aiming to make it a second successive series win in Australia as they kick off the first Test at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

Who is the Lions head coach?

Andy Farrell will lead the Lions out as head coach as he succeeds Warren Gatland in the role having previously worked as defence coach during the winning 2013 and 2017 tours of Australia and New Zealand.

The former Wigan Warriors rugby league great has been head coach of Ireland for four years, his time in charge seeing the team achieve a Six Nations Triple Crown (2022), an historic 2-1 series victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand (2022), a Six Nations Grand Slam (2023) and victories over every Tier One side as part of a 17-Test winning run.

What is the format?

The Lions consist of players from the England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales national teams and currently tour every four years on a rotation between Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

The first tour took place in 1888, since when the Lions have been on a further 33 tours that have also included encounters with Argentina and Japan.

A fixture against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday June 20 follows the Lions beating Japan in an inaugural 1888 Cup contest in Edinburgh ahead of their 2021 tour of South Africa.

"The opportunity to play in Dublin at Aviva Stadium in front of over 50,000 Lions fans will make for a great occasion and the perfect send-off," Lions chief executive Ben Calveley said.

"British & Irish Lions Tours have a rich heritage built over 130 years of touring but alongside our strong history which we are very proud of, it is important that we look for ways in which to evolve our Tours."

While the last of the Lions' three tours of Argentina came in 1936, the last fixture between the sides ended in a 25-25 draw as they faced off in Cardiff in 2005.

