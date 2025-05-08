British and Irish Lions squad 2025: Maro Itoje named captain as Andy Farrell reveals 38 players to tour Australia
British and Irish Lions 38-player squad revealed at London's O2; Maro Itoje confirmed as captain; Marcus Smith in alongside Fin Smith, Finn Russell as Owen Farrell misses out; watch every game of 2025 Lions tour, including all three Tests vs Australia, live on Sky Sports
Thursday 8 May 2025 17:00, UK
Maro Itoje has been confirmed as 2025 British and Irish Lions captain for the tour of Australia, leading a 38-player squad which includes Marcus Smith but not Owen Farrell.
In being named captain for the tour, Itoje becomes the first Englishman to take on the role since Martin Johnson in 2001 - also in Australia. The 30-year-old also becomes the first ever black captain of the Lions. Ireland captain Caelan Doris has failed to make the squad due to a shoulder injury.
Within the selection, 21 forwards and 17 backs are named, with the likes of back-row Jack Willis, centre Robbie Henshaw and wing Darcy Graham surprise omissions.
Scotland second row Scott Cummings and England utility back Elliot Daly are somewhat surprise inclusions. Harlequins playmaker Smith is one of three fly-halves named alongside Fin Smith and Finn Russell. Northampton back-row Henry Pollock has made it.
There are 15 Irish players selected, 13 from England, eight from Scotland - including centre Sione Tuipulotu, who has been out with a long-term pectoral injury this season - and two players from Wales in back-row Jac Morgan and scrum-half Tomos Williams.
Some 26 of the 38 players are heading on their first Lions tour, while nine more have only experienced the 2021 Covid-impacted tour played behind-closed-doors in South Africa.
Itoje, Tadhg Furlong and Elliot Daly are the only members to have toured in 2017 to New Zealand.
British and Irish Lions 38-player squad for 2025 tour of Australia
Forwards (21):
Tadhg Beirne, Ollie Chessum, Jack Conan, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Scott Cummings, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Zander Fagerson, Tadhg Furlong, Ellis Genge, Maro Itoje (c), Ronan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy, Jac Morgan, Henry Pollock, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Pierre Schoeman, Dan Sheehan, Will Stuart, Josh van der Flier.
Backs (17):
Bundee Aki, Elliot Daly, Tommy Freeman, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Huw Jones, Hugo Keenan, Blair Kinghorn, James Lowe, Alex Mitchell, Garry Ringrose, Finn Russell, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Tomos Williams.
British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell said...
"I'm feeling great, I'm pretty chilled actually. My job is done. I'm delighted to get to this stage, there has been a lot of work in the background with the planning. Now we get to the point of the real stuff - the rugby.
"It [captaining the Lions] is stacked with all sorts of fantastic superlatives. The captain is the beacon, the leader, the person everyone looks up to.
"Not only because he's outstanding at his profession but because of how he makes people feel, how he cares, how he allows others to be leaders within the group.
"Tours like this test the best of your leadership, so it takes a special person."
Lions 2025 squad positional breakdown:
Loosehead prop
Ellis Genge (England), Andrew Porter (Ireland), Pierre Schoeman (Scotland)
Tighthead prop
Zander Fagerson (Scotland), Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Will Stuart (England)
Hooker
Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), Ronan Kelleher (Ireland), Dan Sheehan (Ireland)
Second row
Maro Itoje (England, captain), Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), Ollie Chessum (England), Scott Cummings (Scotland), Joe McCarthy (Ireland), James Ryan (Ireland)
Back-row
Jack Conan (Ireland), Tom Curry (England), Ben Earl (England), Jac Morgan (Wales), Henry Pollock (England), Josh van der Flier (Ireland)
Scrum-half
Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland), Alex Mitchell (England), Tomos Williams (Wales)
Fly-half
Finn Russell (Scotland), Fin Smith (England), Marcus Smith (England)
Centre
Bundee Aki (Ireland), Huw Jones (Scotland), Garry Ringrose (Ireland), Sione Tuipolotu (Scotland)
Wings
Tommy Freeman (England), Mack Hansen (Ireland), James Lowe (Ireland), Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)
Full-back
Elliot Daly (England), Hugo Keenan (Ireland), Blair Kinghorn (Scotland)
