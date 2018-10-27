Australia 20-37 New Zealand: All Blacks complete Bledisloe Cup clean sweep

2:47 New Zealand secured a Bledisloe Cup clean sweep over Australia New Zealand secured a Bledisloe Cup clean sweep over Australia

Beauden Barrett scored 17 points as New Zealand completed a Bledisloe Cup clean sweep with a 37-20 win over Australia in Yokohama.

The two sides were playing at the venue that will host the Rugby World Cup final next year.

Despite the 17-point winning margin, New Zealand did not have it all their own way and were made to work by their rivals.

Flanker Liam Squire and captain Kieran Read crossed in the first half, adding to Beauden Barrett's boot, before Sefa Naivalu's 39-minute try made sure that Australia were in touching distance, 17-10, at the break.

With a quarter to play, the Wallabies remained in the game, 20-13 down, however a yellow card to Tolu Latu on 66 minutes allowed Steve Hansen's outfit to put some gloss on the board.

Beauden Barrett had an excellent all-around performance

The All Blacks finished with tries from Ben Smith and Rieko Ioane which countered Israel Folau's effort and, as a result, go into their forthcoming tour on a positive note. They will now face Japan in Tokyo next weekend before flying to Europe for encounters with England, Ireland and Italy.

For Michael Cheika's Wallabies, Tests against Wales, Italy and England await them in the coming weeks.

Australia almost flew out of the traps quickest however an early TMO review showed that full-back Dane Haylett-Petty had been bundled into touch by Scott Barrett.

At the other end, Ioane was denied by an excellent tap-tackle moments later, but it would not take too long for New Zealand to open their account.

Liam Squire celebrating New Zealand's first try of the game

Sonny Bill Williams, who was making his 50th Test appearance, set up their opener with a pass that Squire crashed over from. Beauden Barrett converted.

Eventually, Australia got points on the board just after the 20-minute mark when Kurtley Beale struck a 46-metre penalty.

Beale's effort was quickly cancelled out by Beauden Barrett's own long-range effort and the score remained 10-3 until four minutes from the break.

Then, All Black skipper Read rolled easily off the back of a five-metre scrum and touched down.

Sefa Naivalu on the way to scoring his try that put Australia firmly in the mix at half-time

Beauden Barrett converted before Australia had the final say of the half when Naivalu to surged over in the corner. Foley added the extras and that cut New Zealand's lead to 17-10 at the interval.

The Wallabies started the second half with purpose and forced excellent goal-line defence from Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara to stop Rob Simmons grounding the ball.

After, the two fly-halves traded penalties, before a piece of set-play magic from the All Blacks.

Following a scrum, New Zealand switched the direction of play at pace, out-foxing their opponents, and the speed of Beauden Barrett and Ioane meant that they broke away down the left and the former scored New Zealand's third try.

That converted score put the All Blacks 14 points up and, when Latu was sin-binned for a retaliatory slap to Codie Taylor's face, it made life tough going for Australia.

New Zealand will now face Japan in Tokyo next weekend before their European tour

For New Zealand's next five-pointer Smith punished Folau's offload - Australia's back was looking to deliver the miracle ball whilst they were a man down.

The Wallabies kept going, though, and it was Folau who flew over late on. However, there was still time for the electric Ioane score his 22nd try in 21 Test appearances.

The 21-year-old latched onto a truly outrageous through-the-legs pass from Beauden Barrett and he capped their afternoon's work by crossing in the far left-hand corner.