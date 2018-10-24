Will Greenwood's podcast: The Lions, Adam Ashley-Cooper, and the Heineken Champions Cup

The latest Will Greenwood rugby podcast features Sir Ian McGeechen and Adam Ashley-Cooper

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox speak to Sir Ian McGeechan about the Lions, and Gail Davis chats to Adam-Ashley Cooper in Japan.

McGeechan voiced his concern about the future of the British and Irish Lions after it was announced that the Premiership will be extending its season in 2021 which will impact the tour to South Africa in the same year.

The future of Ashley-Cooper was also up for discussion, with the 116-cap international saying his ambition is to feature for the Wallabies in the 2019 World Cup, in what would be his fourth tournament.

Click here to listen to the full podcast

Greenwood and Cox also discussed the first two rounds of the Heineken Champions Cup, including Toulouse's impressive victory over Leinster on Sunday afternoon.

#Followtherose this autumn with all of England's Tests live on Sky Sports throughout November. The action starts on Saturday 3 November against South Africa before clashes against New Zealand, Japan and Australia.