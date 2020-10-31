Australia 5-43 New Zealand: All Blacks hammer Wallabies to retain Bledisloe Cup

New Zealand retained the Bledisloe Cup with their emphatic victory over Australia in Sydney

New Zealand romped to a record 43-5 victory over Australia in the Tri-Nations opener in front of a crowd of 25,689 at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday to retain the Bledisloe Cup for the 18th straight season.

The Tri-Nations, which also involves Argentina, replaced the Rugby Championship after world champions South Africa withdrew from the annual southern hemisphere Test competition, citing player welfare concerns.

All Blacks fly-half Richie Mo'unga scored two brilliant individual tries in six first-half minutes and forwards Karl Tu'inukuafe and Dane Coles also crossed as the visitors raced to a 26-0 lead in just half an hour.

Richie Mo’unga scored two tries for the All Blacks

The pain eased for the crowd of 25,689 at the Olympic Stadium early in the second half when Australia fly-half Noah Lolesio scored a try on his Test debut, but Rieko Ioane and Jordie Barrett blew out the score in the last 10 minutes.

Mo'unga converted five of six tries and added a penalty to take his personal match tally to 23 points and ensure the highest victory margin for the All Blacks in 169 Tests against their neighbours.

Jordan Petaia offloads out of the tackle to Michael Hooper

The Wallabies had gone into the first Test match on Australian soil this year with hopes high but Dave Rennie's inexperienced side made too many errors and were ruthlessly punished for them.

The loss, combined with a 16-16 draw and a 27-7 defeat in New Zealand earlier this month, handed the All Blacks the Bledisloe Cup with next week's fourth Test in Brisbane to spare.

Australia's young side probably needed everything to go right for them to have a chance of beating the clinical All Blacks but they were on the back foot as early as the third minute.

Caleb Clarke is denied a try in the corner

Filipo Daugunu was shown a yellow card for upending a jumping Caleb Clarke, although he appeared a little unfortunate having been nudged into his fellow winger's path by Cane.

Two minutes later and Tu'inukuafe charged over the Australian line with players unmarked outside him and even though Jordie Barrett was also sent to the sin-bin soon afterwards for an elbow to Nic White's face, the All Blacks remained in charge.

Rieko Ioane scores for the All Blacks

Coles and Clarke had tries rubbed out by the TMO but there was no question of any intervention when Mo'unga swept around the back of a scrum and beat Wallabies hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa for pace to touch down in the 21st minute.

Jordie Barrett was outstanding for New Zealand

The fly-half's second came courtesy of a neat chip and chase in midfield and the All Blacks pack drove over the Australia line in the 30th minute for the fourth unanswered try.

A rampaging run from centre Jordan Petaia set up Lolesio's try and gave Australia the first score of the second half but the Wallabies continued to make too many mistakes to mount a serious comeback.