Rugby Championship: Australia vs New Zealand talking points

New Zealand will be looking to replicate previous fast Bledisloe Cup starts

The Bledisloe Cup returns for another year on Saturday and despite 2019's version being condensed to just two Tests, the rivalry will be stronger than ever as Australia and New Zealand bid to outmanoeuvre each other in Perth and Auckland.

This weekend, Australia will be looking to a new venue - the Optus Stadium in Perth - to erase memories of slow Bledisloe Cup starts whilst New Zealand will know it's time for them to start ramping things up.

With training squads selected for the Tests and early lines drawn, we take a look at some of the key talking points...

Bledisloe Openers - Advantage New Zealand

The All Blacks have scored 20 tries to Australia's six in the last three Bledisloe Cup openers

The Wallabies and the All Blacks will both go into this first Bledisloe Cup clash aware of the recent record between them in terms of openers, a record that one will love and the other will have nightmares about.

In recent years Australia, who are chasing a first Bledisloe Cup since 2002, haven't been able to set themselves up for success.

Instead, Stadium Australia has been the venue for three punishing losses; a 42-8 defeat in 2016, a 54-34 loss the year after and 12 months ago a 38-13 scoreline was recorded.

Time and time again, Steve Hansen's men have taken control of the Bledisloe opener and not looked back. The All Blacks have shown their ability to manage different situations whilst the Wallabies haven't been able to find the strength to match their Trans-Tasman rivals.

Australia have gone into openers ready to attack and in the blink of an eye, the wind has been taken out of their sails. The question now is: can a fresh venue in Perth help them to write a new story and erase the ghosts of openers past?

David Pocock's presence

David Pocock has been sidelined since March with a calf injury

Fanfares could be heard across Australia when the news landed that David Pocock has returned to the Wallabies' squad after recovering from a long-term calf injury.

The 31-year-old openside flanker has been sidelined since March 8 and was forced to skip almost the entire Super Rugby season as well as Australia's first two tests of this Rugby Championship.

Excited to be back in the @qantaswallabies squad.



— David Pocock (@pocockdavid) August 4, 2019

Now, he's back in the international training mix and looking to add to his 77 Test caps. Michael Hooper has already said that when Pocock does return to the match field, which won't be this weekend in Perth, he will "kill it".

We all know that one player doesn't make a team but a player with Pocock's influence on the breakdown, and one who can add such dynamism around the park, will provide a real boost.

As mentioned, it's a boost that may not be felt until the second Bledisloe Cup Test but when it does arrive, it will be a very welcome one indeed. Until that point, his presence in training will drive Wallaby standards through the roof.

Sharpening up time for New Zealand

Kieran Read laying down the law to his side

'Scratchy' was a word many used to describe the All Blacks' opening two Rugby Championship performances.

A high penalty count and nervy moments were evident in Buenos Aires whilst an early lack of possession and a lack of true, consistent precision against South Africa were reflections from Wellington.

In short, the All Blacks haven't fully hit their straps yet or found their true edge. Should this be worrying for their fans? You can argue either way.

Fans with a pessimistic point of view will look back to previous years and say that at this point previously, the side were sharper and already displayed the consistent ruthlessness they're known for.

On the flip side, fans who are more positive (and dare we say realistic) will say there's nothing significant to worry about.

They will turn to the fact that match time has been limited, combinations have been tested and then point out that there's nothing like back-to-back Bledisloe Cup fixtures to really whip a side into shape.

The true conclusion is that if New Zealand want to arrive in Japan with the aura they normally have, then they will need to up their game and they do have to step up. History shows they will do just that, too...

Set-piece solidity

Australia put their set piece to good use against Argentina

What can set-piece solidity lead to? Well if you have the Wallabies in your heart, then you hope it points to further improvements and steps forward.

Against Argentina, a 100 per cent record on their own feed (11 from 11) plus pinching two of Los Pumas' seven put-ins highlighted strides forward at scrum time and there was greater solidity at the lineout too.

Scrum law amendment from World Rugby The scrum law change prevents 'pre-loading' where front row players place the crown of their heads on opponents shoulders between the "bind" and "set" calls. This action causes axial loads that can adversely impact player welfare.

"They gave them a bit of a touch-up," said Dane Coles as he reflected on Australia's last outing and what the All Blacks will face on this weekend.

"I think it is coming down to they've adjusted to that new law better than other teams, and I thought their bench was good when they come on too. They caused a bit of damage with their front row.

"And our game, we weren't too flash, we got pushed over the ball a couple of times by the Boks. So we need to do a bit of work there. We need to adapt a bit better and be a bit sharper, to stay in the game."

Time to go all-in?

Australia's victory over Argentina meant a lot, a Bledisloe Cup win in Perth would take that feeling to another level

The Bledisloe Cup has been a rich part of rugby's history since the 1930s and if you ask any player, coach or indeed anyone remotely connected to rugby in Australia or New Zealand, they will tell you what it means to them with a passion.

Its importance is akin to the rivalry between England and Wales and the feelings Scottish fans and players hold for the Calcutta Cup.

As a result of that, and the timescale between now and the Rugby World Cup, it should be time for both coaches to show their hands and attack these Tests with the pedal firmly to the metal.

The Bledisloe Cup is the second most important trophy for us, after the Rugby World Cup, and we're really looking forward to the next two Tests coming up. Two weeks together will give us solid preparation towards growing our game understanding and getting our execution honed, so that's exciting. Steve Hansen - All Blacks head coach

Team news

The All Blacks will look to drive on after a draw against the Springboks

Australia: 15 Kurtley Beale, 14 Reece Hodge, 13 James O'Connor, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Christian Lealiifano, 9 Nic White, 1Scott Sio, 2 Tolu Latu, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, Izack Rodda, 5 Rory Arnold, 6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 Isi Naisarani

Replacements: 16 Folau Fainga'a, 17 James Slipper, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Adam Coleman, 20 Luke Jones, 21 Will Genia, 22 Matt Toomua, 23 Tom Banks.

Australia will be keen to build on the good feelings gained from their victory over Argentina

New Zealand: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Ben Smith, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Anton Lienert Brown, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Dane Coles, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Scott Barrett, 5 Sam Whitelock, 6 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Kieran Read (c).

Replacements: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Atu Moli, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Matt Todd, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Ngani Laumape, 23 George Bridge.