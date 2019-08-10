Ben Te'o still in contention for England's 31-man World Cup squad, insists Eddie Jones

0:52 Eddie Jones insists Ben Te’o is still in contention for a place in England’s World Cup squad, despite his recent altercation with team-mate Mike Brown. Eddie Jones insists Ben Te’o is still in contention for a place in England’s World Cup squad, despite his recent altercation with team-mate Mike Brown.

Eddie Jones insists Ben Te’o is still in contention for a place in England's World Cup squad, despite being omitted from Sunday’s squad to face Wales after an altercation with Mike Brown.

Brown and Te'o are reported to have been involved in a fracas during a social event at England's heat and humidity training camp and the RFU has since stated that there was an "altercation".

Jones, who refused to confirm that a scuffle took place, says Te'o could still feature in England's 31-man squad for the tournament in Japan, which will be named on Monday.

"Everything goes into the bundle and everything is looked at to see how we can get the best balance for the team," Jones told Sky Sports News.

"He is not out of the running for the 31 at all."

It is not the first time Te'o has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons while on England duty this year.

He was forced to apologise to his team-mates in March after he and Billy Vunipola returned late from a drinking session following England's Six Nations draw with Scotland.

Jones has had a firm idea of his squad for some time but admits one or two players may have played their way in with their performances in training in recent weeks.

"We have known it for a while," Jones said of his squad. "The first four weeks of a World Cup campaign is always interesting because you see some players grow and some players shrink.

"We have seen that so maybe one or two spots have changed but we will confirm that on Monday."

Two of the surprise inclusions could be uncapped duo Lewis Ludlam and Willi Heinz.

Northampton flanker Ludlam will start in the back row against Wales on Sunday after Sam Underhill picked up a foot injury.

"I think it is a fantastic story. The kid was probably battling to get into Northampton's B team six months ago," Jones said.

"We watched him play in the Premiership and he was very effective. Then I watched him train with the England side that played the Barbarians and was really impressed by him.

"So we brought him into the squad and he has just kept getting better. Every week he gets better."

Gloucester scrum-half Heinz has been named as vice-captain on his England debut, and like Ludlow, has impressed Jones in training in recent weeks.

"We got him into camp two years ago. I think it was before the Argentina tour. He had a few things to work in his game," Jones said.

"He has since gone back to Gloucester and had a couple of outstanding seasons, particularly last season. I thought he was instrumental in Gloucester's drive up the table.

"Then we gave him the opportunity in the World Cup camps and like Lewis he has continued to grow."

England face Wales for their first Quilter International on Sunday at Twickenham, live on Sky Sports Action. They also face Ireland (August 24) at Twickenham and Italy (September 6) in Newcastle as part of their Summer Internationals as well as an away fixture against Wales (August 17) in Cardiff, all on Sky Sports.