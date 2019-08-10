Joe Cokanasiga, Jonathan Joseph, Lewis Ludlam in as England make three changes

England's Joe Cokanasiga comes in to face Wales on Sunday

England have made three changes to the team that will be playing Wales on Sunday, as Joe Cokanasiga, Jonathan Joseph and Lewis Ludlam come into the side.

Ruaridh McConnochie has been denied a debut, whilst Henry Slade and Sam Underhill also drop out due to injury.

Winger McConnochie was in line to make his first England appearance but has been replaced by Bath team-mate Joe Cokanasiga due to a toe injury.

Centre Henry Slade has an injured knee and flanker Sam Underhill has a foot injury which is preventing them from starting at Twickenham as well.

Lewis Ludlam will make his debut at Twickenham

However, the injuries sustained are only minor, hence no-one has been ruled out of the final 31-man World Cup squad which will be announced on Monday.

Ludlam will fill the hole in the back row, where Tom Curry switches to openside. Meanwhile, Courtney Lawes and Manu Tuilagi have been included on the bench.

1:15 Eddie Jones says Ludlam's emergence from obscurity to England World Cup hopeful is a 'fantastic story' Eddie Jones says Ludlam's emergence from obscurity to England World Cup hopeful is a 'fantastic story'

Ludlam will now make his debut for the Roses alongside New Zealand-born scrum-half Willi Heinz, who qualifies through his English grandmother.

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Joe Cokanasiga, 13 Jonathan Joseph, 12 Piers Francis, 11 Anthony Watson, 10 George Ford (c), 9 Willi Heinz; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Joe Launchbury, 5 Charlie Ewels, 6 Lewis Ludlam, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Jack Singleton, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 George Kruis, 20 Courtney Lawes, 21 Ben Youngs, 22 Joe Marchant, 23 Manu Tuilagi.