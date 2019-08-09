Alun Wyn Jones insists Wales' Six Nations Grand Slam is history heading into World Cup

Alun Wyn Jones lifted the Six Nations title earlier this year but has already consigned this to history

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones insists their Six Nations Grand Slam triumph is "history" as the team focus on success at next month's World Cup.

Wyn Jones, who will become his country's most-capped player when he plays his 135th Test against England on Sunday, knows his team bring momentum to Twickenham after a record-breaking run of 14 successive wins.

But the Wales lock is adamant their exceptional form over the last year will count for little if they fail to make an impact in Japan.

Speaking on Will Greenwood's rugby podcast, Wyn Jones said: "We're very conscious we don't really want to talk too far in the past. We want to go off the start of this season's games, not even the Six Nations because that's history.

"People aren't going to remember 2019 for who won the Six Nations. I still stand by that and firmly believe that."

Wales step up their preparation for the World Cup against England this weekend and the 33-year-old expects an intense clash with no prospect of either team taking it lightly.

Wyn Jones said: "For me it's very dangerous to call any game a warm-up or a World Cup warm-up. It's a Test match, one nation against another nation and an international rugby match."

Wales' recent form under Warren Gatland has seen them talked about as likely contenders in Japan although their captain stopped short of suggesting this is their best chance of lifting the World Cup.

He said: "I think it would be too candid and potentially a bit ignorant and arrogant to say yes. I think there will be a lot of people with opinions on what we can and can't do. Come the turn of the year we'll know the answer to that question.

"We're in a good place and I think we'd rather the Six Nations continued for a few more months with what's coming up but we know where we need to improve off the back of that."