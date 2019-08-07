Will Greenwood's rugby podcast: Eddie Jones, Alun-Wyn Jones and Rugby Championship finale

Listen to the Will Greenwood podcast

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox return to look ahead to England's first Quilter International against Wales on Sunday at Twickenham, live on Sky Sports Action.

The Red Rose will play Wales twice as well as Ireland and Italy before flying to Japan ahead of their first World Cup match against Tonga on September 22, and the boys are back to look ahead to the first warm-up game.

James Gemmell catches up with England head coach Eddie Jones in Treviso as he steps up his preparations ahead of Japan, and in another exclusive interview, Alun-Wyn Jones admits that no one will remember the 2019 Six Nations winners in a World Cup year.

Will takes on an England vs Wales Rugby World Cup quiz plus we assess the Rugby Championship ahead of the weekend's final round of fixtures.

Greenwood believes that the All Blacks are vulnerable despite being tournament favourites, claiming that "all the World Cup value" is with South Africa.

