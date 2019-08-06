England vs Wales: Eddie Jones reveals 33-man squad with Ben Te’o among four dropped

Eddie Jones looks on during an England Rugby training camp in Treviso

Ben Te’o, Mike Brown, Alex Dombrandt and Ben Spencer have been cut from Eddie Jones' England squad to face Wales on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Action.

Head coach Jones has trimmed his crop of players to 33 following England's 12-day training camp in Treviso, Italy with the quartet of players set to miss out - while Jack Nowell will continue his rehabilitation in camp.

England face Wales for their first Quilter International on Sunday at Twickenham, live on Sky Sports Action. They also face Ireland (August 24) at Twickenham and Italy (September 6) in Newcastle as part of their Summer Internationals as well as an away fixture against Wales (August 17) in Cardiff, all on Sky Sports.

"We have worked hard and now move into a four-game preparation phase where the development of the team tactically is paramount," Jones said. "We are grateful for the strong opposition to test our game fitness.

"By the time we fly out on the 8th of September we will be ready to win the Rugby World Cup. We are not there yet but we have four games to get ready.

"Players excluded from being involved in this camp are naturally disappointed but may get another opportunity so they must be ready."

England will begin their Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan against Tonga in Sapporo (September 22, KO 11.15am UK time) before playing USA in Kobe (September 26, KO 11.45am UK time).

They will then face Argentina in Tokyo (October 5, KO 9am UK time) and France in Yokohama (October 12, KO 9.15am UK time).

England 33-man squad to face Wales:

Forwards (19): Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Singleton, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Harry Williams, Mark Wilson.

Backs (14): Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Piers Francis, Willi Heinz, Jonathan Joseph, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Ruaridh McConnochie, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.