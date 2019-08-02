David Pocock returns to Australia squad for All Blacks clash

David Pocock has been out with a calf injury since March

Back row forward David Pocock has returned to Australia's squad to face New Zealand next week after recovering from a long-term calf injury.

The 31-year-old openside flanker has been sidelined since March 8 and was forced to skip almost the entire Super Rugby season as well as Australia's first two tests of the Rugby Championship against South Africa and Argentina.

Pocock's return is a major boost for Australia ahead of the World Cup, which begins next month in Japan. He is attempting to play in the tournament for the third time after being one of the Wallabies best players in their run to the semi-finals in 2011 and the final four years later in England.

Jordan Petaia could make his international debut against the All Blacks

Also included in Michael Cheika's 36-man squad is uncapped fullback Jordan Petaia, who has recovered from a foot injury suffered playing for the Queensland Reds in Super Rugby.

The 19-year-old was due to make his Test debut against Italy last November before being ruled out by injury, before suffering a more severe problem at the start of the club season.

"Squad decisions are getting harder and harder to make," Cheika said. "So many lads are putting their hands up at training and at Club Rugby around the country, and each one of them is pushing the other to get better each day.

"It's great to see Jordan (Petaia) back. He's had a few games of Club Rugby under his belt now so we'll look to integrate him this week in Perth and give him time to settle in.

"We were pleased to get the win against Argentina and we felt we built on some things from the previous game against South Africa and now we'll be looking to build on that."

The Wallabies play against New Zealand in their final Rugby Championship match on August 10 in Perth with a return Bledisloe Cup Test against the world champions to follow in Auckland the following week.

Australia squad to face New Zealand

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Folau Fainga'a, Michael Hooper (c), Luke Jones, Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Isi Naisarani, David Pocock, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese, Rob Valetini, Liam Wright

Backs: Adam Ashley-Cooper, Tom Banks, Kurtley Beale, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Christian Leali'ifano, James O'Connor, Jordan Petaia, Joe Powell, Matt Toomua, Nic White