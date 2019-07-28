QUIZ: Rugby Championship Round 2 top performers

Who topped the stats in Round 2 of the Rugby Championship?

We are two weeks into 2019's Rugby Championship schedule and were treated to two more compelling Tests as the Boks and All Blacks drew and the Wallabies overcame the Pumas.

New Zealand and South Africa kicked Round 2 off on Saturday with a 16-16 draw, while later the same day Australia recorded a nervy 16-10 win over Argentina.

But where were the games decided last weekend? Which players do you think topped the charts in terms of tackles made, defenders beaten and carries? Test your knowledge and find out who excelled by taking our quiz below!

