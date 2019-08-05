Jamie George seeks World Cup advice from Eoin Morgan

Jamie George has been seeking advice from Eoin Morgan ahead of the World Cup

England hooker Jamie George has been seeking advice from Cricket World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan as he prepares for the Rugby World Cup in Japan next month.

George has spoken to Morgan, who has overseen over a remarkable climb to the summit of the game with last month's victory over New Zealand in the Lord's final.

England's rugby team depart for their own World Cup in Japan on September 8 and George can see similarities in the fortunes of the teams.

"I know Eoin Morgan through Saracens and Jason Roy through my mate Sam Billings," George said ahead of England's match against Wales on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"You can see the parallels in how they had some pretty disappointing campaigns, some tough losses. Very much like us.

Morgan lifts the World Cup trophy after England's final success at Lord's

"There aren't direct parallels in terms of the way the game is played, but in the team culture and the rest of it.

"That's something Eoin Morgan is very keen on talking about so I have chatted about that with him before.

"He is a very impressive bloke and I have learnt a huge amount from him in terms of what he has done with the England cricket team.

England head coach Eddie Jones will select his final World Cup squad on August 12

"We have been through very similar challenges. To see them come out the other side and be crowned world champions is fully deserved and I'm very proud of them doing that."

England begin their World Cup campaign on September 22 with a Pool C fixture against Tonga, before subsequent games against USA, Argentina and France.

