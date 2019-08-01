Wales' Taulupe Faletau to miss World Cup with collarbone injury

Taulupe Faletau will miss the Rugby World Cup

Taulupe Faletau has been ruled out of the World Cup with a collarbone injury, the WRU has confirmed.

The governing body say the No 8's injury was sustained in an "innocuous training ground incident" and will require surgery.

No timeframe will be placed on Faletau's return until he has undergone surgery, but he will not be fit enough to feature in the tournament in Japan this autumn.

The 28-year-old has won 72 caps for Wales since making his debut in 2011, as well as earning four caps with the British and Irish Lions.

However, Faletau has been plagued by injuries in recent years - including two broken arms last season - with his most recent Wales cap coming in March 2018.

Faletau's absence will be keenly felt, although Wales have considerable back-row resources with the likes of Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Aaron Shingler, Justin Tipuric and Aaron Wainwright among those in head coach Warren Gatland's

training squad.