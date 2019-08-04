New Zealand great Sir Brian Lochore dies aged 78

New Zealand rugby great Sir Brian Lochore has died at the age of 78

Former New Zealand captain and World Cup-winning coach Sir Brian Lochore has died at the age of 78 after a short battle with cancer.

An All Blacks player between 1964 and 1971, Lochore made 68 appearances at No 8 and captained his country 46 times.

Lochore retired in 1970 following a tour of South Africa but was called back into an injury-ravaged side for the 1971 Test series against the British and Irish Lions.

After coaching success at a provincial level, he was appointed an All Blacks selector in 1983 and then coach from 1985-87, dealing with the fallout of a rebel tour of South Africa in 1986.

He stepped down after the All Blacks won the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in 1987 but returned to the national selection panel in 2004 at the request of coach Graham Henry.

Lochore was knighted by New Zealand's government in 1999 for services to the community and sport and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) revealed in June he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

A New Zealand Rugby (NZR) statement said: "It is with great sadness and grief that we announce that Sir Brian succumbed to his battle with cancer.

"We have lost a genuine legend of our country, an unwavering figure on the field, and a highly respected figure off it. His family has lost a devoted husband, father and grandfather and for many of us, a great friend.

"It is not over-stating the facts to say that Sir Brian Lochore was the saviour of New Zealand rugby on several occasions and many of us have lost a great mate."