England vs Wales: Alun Wyn Jones to become Wales' most-capped player

Alun Wyn Jones is set for his 135th Test - his 126th for Wales, plus nine for the British and Irish Lions

Alun Wyn Jones is set to become Wales' most-capped player when Warren Gatland's side face England in Sunday's Rugby World Cup warm-up game, live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event.

It will be Jones' 135th Test match - his 126th for Wales, plus nine for the British and Irish Lions.

Wales name an unchanged back-line from the side that won the Six Nations Grand Slam with a 14th successive win in March.

England vs Wales Live on

Gareth Davies and Gareth Anscombe start at half-back, Scarlets duo Hadleigh Parkes and Jonathan Davies are paired in midfield as Josh Adams, George North and Liam Williams complete the back three.

In the front row, Nicky Smith, Ken Owens and Tomas Francis start - while Adam Beard partners Jones in the second row - and Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty make up the back row.

Alun Wyn Jones will become his country's most capped rugby player of all time on Sunday when he leads the team against England at Twickenham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Gêm nodedig i'r capten wrth iddo arwain tîm profiadol yn erbyn Lloegr. #HWFN pic.twitter.com/wJJJsg015e — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) August 9, 2019

Wales have not tasted defeat since losing to Ireland in February 2018 and boss Gatland is now looking for his players to stake a claim for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, which gets underway in September.

"The squad are looking forward to this weekend and getting a game under their belt after a really intense preparation period," Gatland told the Welsh Rugby Union website.

"We have picked a strong-looking team and we are looking forward to seeing how they kick on after a successful couple of campaigns.

"These matches are really important leading into the Rugby World Cup, to ensure that the players are both ready for the tournament but also to give players the opportunity to put their hands up for selection.

"There is a balance with selection, a need to mix continuity from what we have achieved with opportunity, and we will look to do that over the next couple of weeks.

"Looking at the first two matches, this block replicates what we are doing in the Rugby World Cup with a six-day turnaround so it's a good opportunity for us to prepare and mimic that schedule."

Wales: Liam Williams, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe, Gareth Davies, Nicky Smith, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis, Jake Ball, Aaron Shingler, Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar, Owen Watkin