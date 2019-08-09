Who makes your England vs Wales combined team?

Wales defeated England in their last meeting during this year's Six Nations

Vote for your combined England-Wales XV ahead of Sunday's Quilter International at Twickenham.

England vs Wales Live on

Eddie Jones has handed scrum-half Willi Heinz his debut for England while wing Ruaridh McConnochie also makes his first appearance after a promising end to the season with Bath.

Wales have selected a strong team with Alun Wyn Jones set to become his country's most capped player. Warren Gatland has picked the same back-line from the side which clinched the Six Nations Grand Slam with their 14th successive win against Ireland in March.

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...

