Willi Heinz and Ruaridh McConnochie handed England debuts against Wales

New Zealand-born Willi Heinz qualifies for England through his grandmother

Willi Heinz and Ruaridh McConnochie will make their England debuts in Sunday's Quilter International against Wales.

Eddie Jones has also named three uncapped players on the bench as England begin their World Cup preparations against the Six Nations champions at Twickenham.

New Zealand-born scrum-half Heinz, who qualifies through his English grandmother, has been given the stage to prove he deserves a place at this autumn's World Cup.

Ben Youngs, England's first choice in the position, is included on the bench for a game that takes place 24 hours before Jones finalises his 31-man squad for Japan 2019.

Bath's Ruaridh McConnochie starts on the right wing

Also winning his first cap is Bath wing McConnochie, who followed up a fine spell in sevens with a strong finish to last season's Premiership .

Lining up on the other wing is Test Lion Anthony Watson, who will be making his first appearance for England since damaging his Achilles at the end of the 2018 Six Nations.

Owen Farrell misses out altogether so George Ford starts at fly-half and is also named captain of a side that contains 377 caps.

Piers Francis profits from Ben Te'o's absence by winning his fourth cap in a centre partnership alongside Henry Slade.

For the first time, Sam Underhill and Tom Curry start in the same back row despite being specialist opensides with Curry packing down at six.

The first of back-to-back matches against Wales sees prop Dan Cole and locks Joe Launchbury and Charlie Ewels presented with their last chance to secure their World Cup places.

Saracens hooker Jack Singleton, Northampton flanker Lewis Ludlam and Harlequins centre Joe Marchant could make their debuts from the bench.

"We have completed our four weeks of pre-season training and now we have moved into four weeks of warm-up games ahead of the Rugby World Cup," said Jones.

"Our focus has now changed to match preparation and fitness and creating a game that will stand up to the rigours of the tournament where we have to win seven games in seven weeks.

"Our team selection and tactics in our next four games are all about developing a team capable of winning in Japan and our overarching target of being ready when we get on the plane on September 8 to win the World Cup."

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Ruaridh McConnochie, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Piers Francis, 11 Anthony Watson, 10 George Ford (c), 9 Willi Heinz; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Joe Launchbury, 5 Charlie Ewels, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Jack Singleton, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 George Kruis, 20 Lewis Ludlam, 21 Ben Youngs, 22 Joe Marchant, 23 Joe Cokanasiga.