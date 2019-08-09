Quilter International: England vs Wales talking points

After a long training block, Eddie Jones will get a first chance to see his players in Test action on Sunday

And so it begins. The road to Japan and Rugby World Cup 2019.

On Sunday afternoon, live on Sky Sports, England and Wales will meet at Twickenham Stadium as the players get a chance to swap the training pitch for a Test match.

From this point forward, it's full steam ahead towards Japan as preparations ramp up in order to reach the crescendo of four years of work and there are plenty of talking points.

Joe Marler's return for England

Joe Marler's return to the international arena is a significant boost for England

In September last year, Joe Marler announced he was retiring from international rugby at the age of 28. His reversal of that decision saw him re-enter England's mix this July and has put him very much back in the frame for Japan.

Marler, who says he is in a "different headspace now", not only brings first-class positional brilliance to England's squad but an energy and effervesce that no other player can match.

The prop's ability to give a little bit of cheek to his head coach actually brings a smile to Eddie Jones' face, others simply do not have the same connection with the Australian to be able to do that.

Equally, his rapport with his team-mates around him makes the 29-year-old, who is on the replacements bench for Sunday's clash, vital in creating an enjoyable atmosphere in camp and providing the right environment for all to thrive in.

The focus Marler received during Rugby World Cup 2015 highlights that his counterparts across the world realise his ability to drive England's set-piece.

Marler is England's most experienced loose-head and with his 59 caps comes experience to handle whatever is thrown his way. Yes, there may have been scrum law amendment in mid-July but you do not expect that to faze him in the slightest.

No Taulupe Faletau for Wales

Taulupe Faletau's clavicle injury has ruled him out of the World Cup, but the impact felt by his absence may not be as great as it may have a couple of years ago.

Wales have a wealth of talent in the back row and have been learning how to play Faletau this international season.

However, if you could, you would always want to have the No 8 available and ready to fly. He's a powerhouse and a leader and there's no question others will have to step up and be counted on if they are to replicate his work.

All eyes on Japan

Wales' players being put through their paces in Naters, Switzerland

Wales' camp in Switzerland came off the back of tried and tested training methods, while England's venture to Treviso was to replicate the climatic conditions of Tokyo.

The two sets of players will have gained significant benefits from their respective trips away. Wales can add altitude gains to their locker and a question now is, how far have both teams managed the build into this first match? Will they have tapered their training?

We lived up the top of the mountain at around 2,300 metres so we got all the benefits of that. If you trained at the top of the mountain, the intensity is lowered so you wouldn't make as many gains. We come down to around 1,000 metres meaning we could still maintain our intensity. As soon as training was over the boys went back up meaning we spent 20 hours of our day up there. Paul Stridgeon - WRU head of physical performance

Both coaches may choose to keep the pedal to the metal when it comes to fitness and conditioning during the month of August due to the fact that their Rugby World Cup openers are still a distance away, on September 22 and 23.

If that does happen, and players are pushing themselves hard alongside these Test matches, then the individuals selected to play will need to manage their own psychology about flying into a Test match with a little bit of work in the legs.

Now that's nothing that they won't have handled before and with the magnitude of an England vs Wales Test, batteries should recharge themselves in an instant and greater energy reserves be found.

Billy Vunipola cools down in Treviso as England step up their preparations

Selection calls

Eddie Jones has named Willi Heniz as vice-captain and George Ford will captain the side

When it comes to this first match, both head coaches have decided to take different approaches to their team selections - Warren Gatland has put out a largely recognised line-up while Eddie Jones has decided to mix things up slightly more.

Both Jones and Gatland are highly experienced head coaches, both have prepared teams for Rugby World Cup campaigns before and both will know exactly what they want to do selection-wise over the course of this next month.

On Sunday, Jones is handing out new caps to starters Willi Heinz (who is also vice-captain) and Ruaridh McConnochie. Jack Singleton and Lewis Ludlam may also enter the international arena for the first time if they come off the bench.

In contrast, Gatland has Alun Wyn Jones becoming Wales' most capped player of all time and has 148 caps across his back-three in comparison to England's 63.

A pensive Warren Gatland during Wales' training camp

As a result of the two head coaches' selections, this Test match has a hugely intriguing dynamic to it.

A dynamic that will see a largely well-known Welsh combination clashing with a hungry and slightly fresher-faced English one. At the same time, both benches are packed with dynamism and contain different cards for the head coaches to deal at various points.

Ultimately this Test at Twickenham Stadium, and all of the others over the course of August, provide the chance for the head coaches to have their questions answered and seeing that happen on the international stage, should be absolutely fascinating.

Team news

England: 15. Elliot Daly, 14. Ruaridh McConnochie, 13. Henry Slade, 12. Piers Francis, 11. Anthony Watson, 10. George Ford (C), 9. Willi Heinz (VC), 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3. Dan Cole, 4. Joe Launchbury, 5. Charlie Ewels, 6. Tom Curry, 7. Sam Underhill (VC), 8. Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16. Jack Singleton, 17. Joe Marler, 18. Harry Williams, 19. George Kruis, 20. Lewis Ludlam, 21. Ben Youngs, 22. Joe Marchant, 23. Joe Cockanasiga

Wales: 15. Liam Williams, 14. George North, 13. Jonathan Davies, 12. Hadleigh Parkes, 11. Josh Adams, 10. Gareth Anscombe, 9. Gareth Davies, 1. Nicky Smith, 2. Ken Owens, 3. Tomas Francis, 4. Adam Beard, 5. Alun Wyn Jones (C), 6. Aaron Wainwright, 7. Justin Tipuric, 8. Ross Moriarty

Replacements: 16. Elliot Dee, 17. Wyn Jones, 18. Dillon Lewis, 19. Jake Ball, 20. Aaron Shingler, 21. Tomos Williams, 22. Dan Biggar, 23. Owen Watkin.

