England and Wales given injury scares during Rugby World Cup warm-up game

Tom Curry and Gareth Anscombe were both forced off with injuries during the first half of England's Quilter International match against Wales at Twickenham.

England flanker Curry was withdrawn 12 minutes before the break with what appeared to be a shoulder injury and was replaced by Courtney Lawes.

Eddie Jones announces his World Cup squad on Monday but he sounded positive when asked about Curry's injury after the game.

"[Curry] has just got a bit of an AC joint. We don't feel it is too serious," Jones told Sky Sports.

"I thought he was absolutely outstanding. He has worked really hard in the offseason to get himself a bit bigger and bit more dynamic so we will see a lot more of him."

The England head coach was forced into three late changes on Saturday after Ruaridh McConnochie, Henry Slade and Sam Underhill were ruled out due to injury.

Injury concerns were not confined to England, though, and a limping Anscombe had to be helped off the pitch after injuring his right knee in what was a worrying scene for Warren Gatland and his coaching staff.

"I spoke to the physios, and he has got to get a scan," Gatland said. "If it is just a strain of the ligament, then he will be out for a few weeks, and obviously we will know more details after the scan."

Both players sat on their respective benches to watch the second half, with Anscombe using a set of crutches.

England were given another scare when full-back Elliot Daly went down clutching his lower back, but he quickly resumed after treatment.

Sunday's game was the first of four warm-up games for both England and Wales. The sides meet against at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action.