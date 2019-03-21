England's Billy Vunipola and Ben Te'o apologise for late-night drinking session

Billy Vunipola (pictured) and Ben Te'o will not face any punishment

Ben Te'o and Billy Vunipola have apologised to team-mates after they returned late from a drinking session following England's Six Nations draw with Scotland.

The pair broke team rules by staying out until the early hours of Sunday morning when the rest of the squad had gone back to their hotel in west London.

England are understood to consider the matter dealt with and there will be no repercussions from head coach Eddie Jones.

Te'o (right) celebrates with George Ford after his last-gasp try against Scotland

Players are allowed to drink under Jones and while there is no curfew in place, it is expected that the team stay together while out.

It is only the second breach of discipline since Jones took over in December 2015.

The first saw Manu Tuilagi and Denny Solomona sent home from a pre-season training camp in 2017 because of a similar offence.

England finished runners-up in the recent Six Nations following a defeat to Grand Slam winners Wales and draw with Scotland.