Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast: Katy Daley-McLean & Keith Wood

Rupert Cox and Will Greenwood chat to Katy Daley-McLean and Keith Wood after the culmination of the Six Nations on the latest podcast...

After the Red Roses' Grand Slam success, fly-half Daley-McLean looks back over a dominant campaign with our duo and chats where England Women go next.

Former Ireland skipper and World Rugby Player of the Year Keith Wood is also a guest of the show this week, and he chats captaincy and leadership, plus the impact of Alun Wyn Jones for Wales compared to Owen Farrell for England.

Wood also discusses Ireland and his disappointment with their campaign, saying the first 10 minutes against England in Round 1 exposed their flaws - though he thinks there's plenty of time before the World Cup to come up with a new game plan.

Click here to listen to all of that and more in the latest episode of Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast and to subscribe!