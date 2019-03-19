Warren Gatland recruitment 'an obvious play' for England, says Will Greenwood

3:06 Will Greenwood told Sky Sports News that Warren Gatland should be 'given the keys' to Wales Will Greenwood told Sky Sports News that Warren Gatland should be 'given the keys' to Wales

Will Greenwood says it would be "an obvious play" for England to appoint Wales boss Warren Gatland as head coach.

After 12 years as Wales coach which saw him deliver a record three Six Nations Grand Slams, Gatland will leave his post at the end of the World Cup later this year.

Though the New Zealander has not yet confirmed his next move, rumours are circulating that he could take over from Eddie Jones as England coach, with Alun Wyn Jones saying "never say never" when asked about the potential switch.

Greenwood says that Gatland's record, particularly when compared with how the Welsh regions are faring in the PRO14 and Europe, make him a logical choice.

"Warren Gatland has won three Grand Slams - more than any other Six Nations coach in history," Greenwood told Sky Sports News.

"He's delivered it when the Welsh regional rugby has been a mire, so he's plucked players from clubs that have struggled.

"He's brilliant, absolutely brilliant. So if the job's available and he's available; bring on Warren!" Will Greenwood on Warren Gatland

"And he keeps getting better. So why wouldn't you go for Gatland? I think it's an obvious play."

Though England are their biggest rivals, Greenwood says Gatland has achieved too much for Wales fans to begrudge him the move.

"He's talked about how he'd never be welcome back over the Severn Bridge. Well, he will go to the World Cup with Wales, he will do what he can with Wales, he'll take some time out of the game and then he'll take his next job.

"Normally if you go from Arsenal to Tottenham they'll never forgive you. If you go from [Manchester] United to Liverpool - that's it, we're not having you. Certain places you just can't change clubs.

"The reality is with what Gatland's done, I think they'd give him a hero's welcome.

Warren Gatland will leave his role as Wales head coach after the World Cup

"They wouldn't want England to beat Wales, but what Warren has done - I was going to say 'give him the keys to Wales' but whatever it is you can award him with, he really should get it. He's an extraordinary coach, he really is.

"He's brilliant, absolutely brilliant. So if the job's available and he's available - bring on Warren!"

Greenwood says Wales' Six Nations success came about despite not playing particularly well, but adds that their ability to grind out results makes them strong contenders in Japan later this year.

"The amazing thing is - and I'm wary about saying this but you know it's a happy ending - they were pretty 'village' in France, they were as bad as they've been in a long time against Italy, the second half against Scotland was low-grade.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones and team-mates celebrate after securing a Six Nations Grand Slam by beating Ireland in Cardiff

"But when they needed to front up - the second half against England and the whole game against Ireland - they delivered, which shows you that they just know how to win games.

"Warren Gatland has said that they'd forgotten how to lose - they also have a coaching staff who know how to set up the team to win: really simple game plan, real talismen throughout the team down the backbone; Ken Owens, Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric.

"You throw in an outstanding midfield in Hadleigh Parkes and Jonathan Davies and a global superstar at 15 in Liam Williams, and you begin to get pretty tasty ingredients for a World Cup campaign.

"I know all the Welsh fans will genuinely believe that the semi-final in 2011 can be bettered in 2019."