Ross Moriarty savours his first Six Nations Grand Slam win with Wales

1:35 Wales' Ross Moriarty discusses Warren Gatland's coaching style at Six Nations celebrations in Cardiff Bay Wales' Ross Moriarty discusses Warren Gatland's coaching style at Six Nations celebrations in Cardiff Bay

Ross Moriarty said a comfortable group of players was the key to Wales' third Grand Slam win in 11 years.

The 24-year-old featured at No 8 in every game of Wales' Six Nations campaign, winning his first Grand Slam.

Head coach Warren Gatland became the first coach in Six Nations history to win three Grand Slam titles and Moriarty praised his coach's ability to keep the squad together.

"I don't think anyone knows his secret, but obviously he's got a huge amount of experience and done great with all the Lions tours," said Moriarty.

"He lets the squad be comfortable, we've all got on well together.

"All the time I've been involved, it's been building and building. He lets you step up and show what you're capable of."

Wales celebrate their Grand Slam victory

Wales' players and coaching staff celebrated with supporters in Cardiff Bay on Monday, with Moriarty surprised at the turnout.

"It's a great atmosphere, everyone is really happy," said Moriarty. "There's a lot of people turned out, I wasn't expecting it to be honest with you."

0:53 Wales forward coach Robin McBryde looks back on the Six Nations and explains why the Principality Stadium is such a fantastic venue for rugby. Wales forward coach Robin McBryde looks back on the Six Nations and explains why the Principality Stadium is such a fantastic venue for rugby.

Forwards coach Robin McBryde singled out the Welsh support as a key reason behind the success, particularly when playing at home in the Millennium Stadium.

"That emotional control you need to have, especially when you play in this stadium," said McBryde.

"The opposition will tell you time and time again it's the best stadium to play rugby because of the nature of the crowd being on top of the pitch and the noise that can be created.

"It's worked in our favour and hopefully that will continue to be the case."