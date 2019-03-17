Wales coach Warren Gatland's 'record speaks for itself', says captain Alun Wyn Jones

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones says Warren Gatland's record "speaks for itself"

Warren Gatland's record as Wales coach "speaks for itself" after winning a third Grand Slam, says Alun Wyn Jones.

Wales were crowned Six Nations champions as they swept aside Ireland 25-7 in Cardiff on Saturday, giving Gatland a record third clean sweep.

Not only did Wales record their biggest win against Ireland for 43 years, they also moved second behind New Zealand in rugby's official rankings and will head to the World Cup in Japan later this year as major title contenders.

For Gatland, his final Six Nations campaign before leaving Wales after the World Cup was a masterclass in planning, preparation and execution, and Wyn Jones was quick to salute him.

"He has been pretty prolific, not just with Wales but with the other red jersey (British and Irish Lions) as well," the Wales captain said.

"When you have someone who is so confident at the top of the tree, that filters down and it's hard to ignore.

"He has got a bit left on his contract, so he can't take his foot off the gas yet, but his record speaks for itself. Three Grand Slams."

Wales have not lost for 13 months since a defeat to Ireland last February and flanker Justin Tipiric also heaped praise on Gatland, who predicted his side would win every match if they beat France in their opening game.

"Right from the start (of the tournament), it is just crazy because he (Gatland) said if we beat France, we will go on and win the Grand Slam," Tipuric added.

"He has confidence with the boys and plays a lot of mind games with the media and coaches. One way to sum it up is he knows how to win, and that is him really."

Wales' next game is a World Cup warm-up fixture against England on August 11, where they will be arriving at Twickenham on the back of a 14-Test unbeaten run.