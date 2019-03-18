Prince Charles congratulates Wales on Six Nations success

The Prince of Wales has praised the Wales rugby team's Six Nations triumph

The Prince of Wales has sent a message to the Wales rugby team after they were crowned Six Nations Grand Slam champions.

Prince Charles, who is overseas on a tour of the Caribbean, praised the squad for their "famous victory", and congratulated them on their "brilliant performance".

How Wales won the Grand Slam

The heir to the throne added that their achievement made him "extremely proud of Wales".

The squad's success culminated in a 25-7 victory over Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday, with the Duke of Cambridge presenting the trophy to captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Prince William hands over the trophy to Alun Wyn Jones after Wales beat Ireland

Prince Charles' message read: "Llongyfarchiadau (Congratulations).

"Following your famous victory and a brilliant performance, I just wanted to congratulate all the team on your marvellous Grand Slam success.

"Please pass on my warmest wishes to all involved in this tremendous achievement, which made me extremely proud of Wales.

Wales completed the Grand Slam with a 25-7 success over Ireland in Cardiff

"Cymru am byth! (Wales forever!)"

Clarence House said Prince Charles, who is marking the 50th anniversary of his investiture as the Prince of Wales this year, has long supported the Welsh rugby union team.

He hosted a reception after Wales won the Six Nations Championship and completed the Grand Slam in 2008.