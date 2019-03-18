Six Nations 2019 top performers: Test your knowledge of which players excelled this year

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones and team-mates celebrate Six Nations success

Warren Gatland will turn his attentions to attempting to break the southern hemisphere's dominance at the Rugby World Cup in Japan this year after Wales swept the Six Nations.

England beat Ireland in the opening round of matches to install them as strong favourites, but they had to settle for second place with plenty of questions to ponder ahead of the World Cup in September.

Six Nations: Team of the Tournament

With Ireland beating New Zealand last November, the gap between the All Blacks and the chasing pack is closing, and Wales will fancy their chances of springing a surprise later this year.

Warren Gatland reflects on winning his third Six Nations Grand Slam with Wales, after his side beat Ireland 25-7 in Cardiff

Their success culminated in a 25-7 victory over Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday, with the Duke of Cambridge presenting the trophy to captain Alun Wyn Jones - the only player from Gatland's first Grand Slam with Wales in 2008.

The last team to win a Six Nations Grand Slam in a World Cup year were England in 2003 - and they ended up being crowned world champions.

Before we look ahead to the autumn's showpiece event, let's cast our minds back over the past six weeks and reflect on the key performers.

In another enthralling edition, Jonny May became one of Eddie Jones' most devastating weapons with his clinical finishing, deservedly being nominated for Player of the Championship on Monday.

Wales provide four men on the shortlist. As well as captain Jones, Josh Adams, Liam Williams and Hadleigh Parkes are all up for the award.

Test your knowledge of the key performers in the 2019 Six Nations by taking the quiz above.