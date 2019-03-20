Wales face Italy and England head to France in opening 2020 Six Nations matches

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones and team mates celebrate with the Six Nations trophy

Wales will begin the defence of their Six Nations title, under the leadership of new coach Wayne Pivac, against Italy next February.

Pivac takes over from Warren Gatland at the end of the Rugby World Cup and his first game in the tournament will come against Conor O'Shea's side on Saturday, February 1, when the Azzurri will be looking to end a 22-game losing streak in the competition.

The 2021 fixtures have also been announced with confirmation that the tournament will continue to be played over seven weeks, rather than six which had been suggested to help out the Lions ahead of their trip to South Africa.

Wales claimed the third Grand Slam of Gatland's reign by routing Ireland 25-7 in Cardiff on Saturday and will look to end his stewardship in the best possible way in Japan later this year.

The remaining first-week fixtures see Ireland host Scotland, also on February 1, while England must travel to Paris to face France on Sunday, February 2.

If Wales are to win another Grand Slam they will have to do it the hard way, as they face Ireland and England in their two away fixtures.

They travel to Dublin in Round 2 on February 8 and then head to Twickenham in Round 4 on March 7 before finishing their campaign at home to Scotland.

England only have two home games, adding a visit of Ireland to their date against Wales, and they open with trips to France and Scotland, against who they gave up a 31-point lead last weekend before securing a 38-38 draw after the 80 minutes had expired.

The final round of fixtures - Wales vs Scotland, Italy vs England and France vs Ireland - will all be played on March 14 as a repeat of this year's Super Saturday conclusion.

Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel said: "We've got exciting plans for the future of the Guinness Six Nations, and this announcement is a key building block.

"As Super Saturday 2019 proved, the drama and spectacle a Guinness Six Nations creates is unique in the sporting world. Other unforgettable occasions this Championship season such as the clash of Ireland and England in Round One and Wales v England in Round Three will also live long in the memory.

"The 2019 Championship gave us a stunning finale with three teams competing for the title on the final weekend, a brilliant Grand Slam winner, and a unique Calcutta Cup match to finish the Championship off.

"We look forward to developing the Championship in partnership with our Unions, sponsors and most importantly of all our fans over the coming years, and to the next two years of the Guinness Six Nations Championship generating even more excitement than the 2019 edition."

Fixtures for 2021 feature the same home and away fixtures as this year's competition and the tournament's opening weekend - February 6 and 7 - will feature a Calcutta Cup battle between England and Scotland at Twickenham, as well as Wales hosting Ireland.