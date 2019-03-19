Wales wing Josh Adams to join Cardiff Blues from Worcester

Josh Adams has scored four tries in 11 Tests for Wales

Wales wing Josh Adams will join Cardiff Blues from Worcester at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old scored three tries during Wales' Six Nations Grand Slam-winning campaign and has been nominated for player of the tournament.

Adams joined Worcester in 2015 after he was released by the Scarlets and has scored 34 tries in 59 appearances for the Warriors.

However, he would have not have considered for Wales selection if he signed a new deal at Sixways because of a Welsh Rugby Union rule where players based outside the country with fewer than 60 caps cannot be selected.

That rule does not currently apply to Adams as he was not offered a contract by a Welsh region before joining Worcester.

Adams was the joint-top tryscorer in last season's Premiership

"It is great to be returning to Wales and I cannot wait to link up with Cardiff Blues next season," said Adams, who was the Premiership joint-top scorer last season with 13 tries.

"I've been really impressed with John's [Blues head coach Mulvihill] vision for the future and the attacking brand of rugby the Blues play will really suit my game.

"It is a young and exciting squad, with a good blend of experience, which has a bright future and I'm looking forward to contributing towards that.

Waratahs vs Crusaders Live on

"I will always be grateful to Worcester Warriors for giving me the opportunity to become a professional player and I have loved my time at Sixways.

"But to play for Wales I need to play in Wales and Cardiff Blues is the best fit for me. I'm really looking forward to the next chapter at Cardiff Arms Park."

Mulvihill is confident Adams can further develop his potential and match the Welsh club's own drive for success.

"It's an exciting signing for the region and demonstrates our strong rugby ambition going forward," he said.

"Josh is a player we can build success around. He brings genuine hunger to succeed, enormous energy and the skill-set and speed to make a real difference to our group.

"Just from watching the Six Nations, you can see he's a really busy player, who makes big contributions both in attack and defence, and is a good team man.

"We're looking forward to getting him on board for next season."