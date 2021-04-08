Bath vs London Irish: Cameron Redpath returns for Challenge Cup quarter-final clash

Cameron Redpath is back for Bath

Cameron Redpath will make his first appearance since the start of the Six Nations in Bath's Challenge Cup quarter-final against London Irish on Friday.

Redpath has been sidelined since suffering a neck injury when making his Scotland debut in their Calcutta Cup victory over England on February 6.

The 21-year-old inside centre was outstanding as the Scots launched their campaign in stunning fashion at Twickenham and makes his eagerly-awaited comeback.

Jonathan Joseph returns at outside centre as Bath make six changes for the all-English European clash at the Recreation Ground, among them captain Charlie Ewels' return from a one-week suspension.

Half-backs Ben Spencer and Orlando Bailey are paired together for a third successive match as Rhys Priestland continues to nurse a hamstring injury.

Argentina prop Facundo Gigena makes his Irish debut as director of rugby Declan Kidney keeps changes to a minimum for the last-eight showdown.

The rivals clashed in the Gallagher Premiership on March 27 with the Exiles emerging 36-33 winners on home soil.

"Playing a team twice in three match weeks provides a unique challenge for both sets of players," Kidney said.

"We both know each other well, so it will be interesting to see how the players adapt to the styles of play."

Bath: 15 Anthony Watson, 14 Joe Cokanasiga, 13 Jonathan Joseph, 12 Cameron Redpath, 11 Ruaridh McConnochie, 10 Orlando Bailey, 9 Ben Spencer; 1 Beno Obano, 2 Jack Walker, 3 Will Stuart, 4 Josh McNally, 5 Charlie Ewels ©, 6 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Josh Bayliss, 8 Zach Mercer

Replacements: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Henry Thomas, 19 Mike Williams, 20 Miles Reid, 21 Will Chudley, 22 Max Clark, 23 Alex Gray

London Irish: 15 Tom Parton, 14 Ben Loader, 13 Theo Brophy Clews, 12 Terrence Hepetema, 11 Ollie Hassell-Collins, 10 Paddy Jackson, 9 Nick Phipps; 1 Facundo Gigena, 2 Agustin Creevy, 3 Lovejoy Chawatama, 4 George Nott, 5 Rob Simmons, 6 Matt Rogerson ©, 7 Blair Cowan, 8 Albert Tuisue

Replacements: 16 Matt Cornish, 17 Harry Elrington, 18 Ollie Hoskins, 19 Chunya Munga, 20 Ben Donnell, 21 Sean O'Brien, 22 Ben Meehan, 23 James Stokes