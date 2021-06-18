Premiership semi-finals: Bristol vs Harlequins team news

Bristol's Charles Piutau

Bristol and Harlequins contest Saturday's opening play-off tie at Ashton Gate, with the west country club starting as favourites following two victories over Quins this term.

Bristol finished 14 points above the Londoners after 22 games, but Quins' free-scoring ability makes them dangerous opponents.

"It's about a one-off game, getting the preparation right. It's winner-takes-all," Bristol rugby director Pat Lam said.

"They (Quins) have scored the second-most tries in the league - we are third - and everyone watching the way they play and the way we play, there is a good chance it will be pretty open."

Fly-half Marcus Smith will be key to Quins' victory bid as they target a first Premiership final appearance since winning the title nine years ago.

Smith said: "Obviously, we have got a massive test against Bristol, but I am sure if we put in our best 80-minute performance we will put ourselves in a good position to win the game."

Prop Kyle Sinckler returns to Bristol's starting line-up after recovering from a tight hamstring, and he lines up against his former club. Elsewhere, full-back Charles Piutau features, while there are also starts for the likes of scrum-half Andy Uren, hooker Harry Thacker and flanker Dan Thomas.

Stephan Lewies is back to skipper Quins

Harlequins show a solitary change from the side that beat Newcastle last weekend, with skipper Stephan Lewies returning to the second-row and partnering Matt Symons.

Two switches among the replacements see roles for James Lang and Dino Lamb.

Bristol: 15 Charles Piutau; 14 Luke Morahan, 13 Semi Radradra, 12 Siale Piutau (co-capt), 11 Max Malins; 10 Callum Sheedy, 9 Andy Uren; 1 Yann Thomas, 2 Harry Thacker, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Dave Attwood, 5 Chris Vui, 6 Steven Luatua (co-capt), 7 Dan Thomas, 8 Nathan Hughes

Replacements:16 Will Capon, 17 Jake Woolmore, 18 John Afoa, 19 Joe Joyce, 20 Ben Earl, 21 Harry Randall, 22 Ioan Lloyd, 23 Piers O'Conor