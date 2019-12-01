Gallagher Premiership Sunday wrap: Bristol held by London Irish; Quins beat Gloucester

Stephen Myler kicks a penalty for London Irish against Bristol

A round-up of Sunday's two Gallagher Premiership games as Bristol drew at home with London Irish and Harlequins edged Gloucester at the Stoop...

Bristol 27-27 London Irish

A late penalty from Stephen Myler saw 14-man London Irish earn a battling 27-27 draw against Bristol at Ashton Gate.

The visitors had just taken a 7-3 lead when Ollie Hoskins' careless shoulder charge into a ruck connected with the head of Bristol lock Chris Vui on the brink of half-time. Replays of the incident were played and referee Wayne Barnes ordered the prop off.

Nathan Hughes, Charles Piutau, Ed Holmes and Harry Thacker scored the Bears' tries, with Callum Sheedy kicking a penalty and conversion. Ioan Lloyd added a conversion.

Ben Meehan, Waisake Naholo and Tom Parton scored tries for Irish, with Myler adding two penalties and three conversions.

The draw leaves Bristol two points behind leaders Northampton who went top by defeating Leicester 36-13 on Saturday.

Harlequins 23-19 Gloucester

Billy Twelvetrees missed a simple late penalty at The Stoop as Harlequins held on for a tense 23-19 victory over Gloucester.

Gloucester played the more attractive rugby and a first-half brace from Ollie Thorley gave the visitors reward for their efforts.

However, the Cherry and Whites were left ruing poor discipline that allowed Quins to claim only their second league win of the season.

A first-half try from Ross Chisholm and a second after the break from man-of-the-match Alex Dombrandt, combined with two Marcus Smith penalties, gave Quins a 20-19 lead late on.

Up stepped Twelvetrees, on as a second-half replacement, in the closing moments looking to end Gloucester's losing run that has now stretched to five games in all competitions.

But his simple penalty from in front was pushed wide in the wind of south west London and Smith then showed him how it was done at the other end to put the icing on the cake for Quins.