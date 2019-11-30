Premiership round-up: Wins for Northampton, Worcester and Exeter

Matt Proctor was in fine form for Saints

Northampton powered past Leicester and there were also wins for Worcester and Exeter in the Gallagher Premiership on Saturday.

Northampton 36-13 Leicester

New Zealand centre Matt Proctor crossed twice on his first Gallagher Premiership appearance as Northampton Saints demolished local rivals Leicester Tigers at Franklin's Gardens.

The Saints marched to a 36-13 bonus-point win - a fourth derby win on the spin - as Proctor's double was added to by Api Ratuniyarawa, Tom Collins and Fraser Dingwall.

Fraser Dingwall goes over for Northampton

The Northampton backs had a field day as the likes of Rory Hutchinson and George Furbank flourished in the heat of the East Midlands derby.

Leicester, who had brought back all of their England World Cup players, could only respond through Guy Thompson's first-half try and eight points from the boot of George Ford.

It means the Tigers remain second bottom, while Northampton are back at the Premiership summit with Bristol still to play on Sunday.

Exeter 38-3 Wasps

Tom O’Flaherty scored a great try against Wasps

Exeter Chiefs backed up their newly-appointed Gallagher Premiership title-favourites tag as they secured a 38-3 bonus-point victory over struggling Wasps.

Tries from England internationals Ben Moon and Luke Cowan-Dickie, a penalty try, a superb Tom O'Flaherty effort and a powerful score from an Alec Hepburn surge saw Rob Baxter's men banish the ghosts of a shock loss in this fixture seven months ago.

Worcester 20-13 Sale

Jean-Luc Du Preez sees red against Worcester

Sale lock Jean-Luc Du Preez was sent off as the Sharks crashed to a 20-13 Gallagher Premiership defeat to Worcester at Sixways.

In the 39th minute, the South African put his shoulder into the face of Worcester's Graham Kitchener who needed medical treatment.

Sale looked in charge leading 10-3 thanks to tries from Faf de Klerk and Chris Ashton but Du Preez's sending off allowed Worcester to take control with Perry Humphreys and Ashley Beck scoring tries. Duncan Weir converted both and added two penalties.

AJ MacGinty's late penalty gave Sale a losing bonus point.