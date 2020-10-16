Bristol 32-19 Toulon: Bristol win first Challenge Cup trophy

Bristol win the 2020 Challenge Cup trophy

Bristol Bears won their first European trophy when they deservedly beat Toulon 32-19 in the Challenge Cup final in Aix-en-Provence on Friday.

Harry Randall scored the fastest try in any European final after 15 seconds but three-times European champions Toulon led 16-10 at half-time after a Bryce Heem try and Louis Carbonel's penalties.

Bristol's Max Malins races clear to score

Three penalties for fly-half Callum Sheedy made it 19-19 before on-loan fullback Max Malins blasted through to send Bristol into a 26-19 lead.

The 1,000 fans allowed in Stade Maurice David did their best to rouse Toulon but Bristol, a championship side as recently as 2018, showed great defensive grit to keep them at bay and put the game beyond reach with two more penalties from Sheedy.

Bristol arrived for their first European final without three key players.

Bristol's Max Malins races clear to score

Charles Piutau was ruled out with a hamstring injury, number eight Nathan Hughes missed out with a rib problem and skipper Steve Luatua pulled out the day before the game to stay with his wife for the birth of their daughter.

Bristol's sensational start came after Semi Radradra gathered the kick-off and the Fijian centre attracted the attention of three players as he looked inside and ran towards the left touchline, pulling Bryce Heem off his wing.

A brilliant pass out of contact to wing Alapati Leiua allowed the Samoan to race up the touchline to half-way before transferring back inside to the supporting Radradra. Scrum-half Randall then scampered 40 metres to the line to open the scoring.

Sheedy added the wide-angled conversion and then a penalty to make it 10-0 inside the first four minutes. Toulon were shell-shocked, but quickly galvanised themselves and took full advantage of a dropped ball at a risky run-around move in the Bristol midfield near their 10-metre line.

Bryce Heem scores for Toulon

Quick hands provided Heem with a simple run to the line and Louis Carbonel added the extras.

Bristol thought they had picked up a second try shortly after Toulon had made a hash of the re-start.

The Bears kicked a penalty to touch and then drove the ball over the line. Referee Andrew Brace awarded a try to hooker Harry Thacker, but then had to rule it out when the TMO showed him that the ball had been dropped over the line.

Carbonel levelled with a penalty in the 21st minute and then Bristol had a second try awarded on the field ruled out by the TMO. This time it was Joe Joyce who had his score rubbed out for a final forward pass from Radradra.

Bristol had two tries chalked off in the first half, including this effort from Joe Joyce

Carbonel then gave Toulon the edge going into the break with two penalties in the space of four minutes to make it 16-10 to the Top 14 side.

Bristol brought on Jake Heenan to replace Chris Vui in the back row at the start of the second half and were then forced to replace Radradra after an hour.

Sheedy and Carbonel swapped penalties in the early stages of the second half before the new Wales squad outside half brought Bristol back on level terms with two long-range shots in the space of three minutes.

Semi Radradra carries for Bristol

Better was to come after Toulon lost a line-out in the 22 and hacked clear. Bristol countered from half-way and full back Max Mallins side-stepped his way between the Toulon centres before running 40 metres to the line for a try that Sheedy converted.

Sheedy added two more penalties to complete the job and help to make up of the disappointment of losing to Wasps in the Premiership semi-final.

However, Bristol could be propelled into the final against Exeter if Wasps fall to the outbreak of coronavirus that has placed their participation at Twickenham in doubt.

Harry Randall got Bristol off to the perfect start with a try after just 15 seconds.

The Bears were crushed 47-24 at the Ricoh Arena in last Saturday's play-off but would be given a reprieve on the strength of finishing higher than Bath - the other losing semi-finalist - at the end of the regular Premiership season.

Four Wasps players and three members of backroom staff produced positive results for Covid-19 last Wednesday and are now self-isolating, with the club also cancelling training for the week.