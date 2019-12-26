Bristol vs Wasps: Dave Attwood returns for Bears

Former England lock Dave Attwood starts for the Bears against Wasps

Former England lock Dave Attwood returns for Bristol for Friday's Gallagher Premiership clash with Wasps as one of two changes from the side beaten by Saracens last weekend.

Attwood partners Chris Vui in the second row, while rugby director Pat Lam's other switch is at centre, where Alapati Leiua gains a recall alongside Piers O'Conor in midfield.

"It's a massive crowd on Friday and an occasion that we're really looking forward," Lam told the Bristol Bears website.

"We know that there are Bristolians from all over the world coming home for the festive period and we'd love to gift them a performance to celebrate.

"Five points are on offer and that's been the focus in what has been a short week. After last week's disappointment, our best reaction will be what we do on the field rather than what we say. We are relishing that opportunity to inspire our community."

Wasps boss Dai Young makes a solitary change for the trip to Ashton Gate, with No 8 Nizaam Carr handed a start alongside back-row colleagues Jack Willis and Thomas Young.

Lock Thibaud Flament, meanwhile, has recovered from concussion and is among Wasps' replacements.