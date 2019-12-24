LISTEN: Will Greenwood's Christmas podcast: A review of the rugby decade

In this festive podcast episode, Will Greenwood is joined by James Gemmell to look back and reminisce over his favourite moments of the past decade.

From 2010 to 2019, Will picks out an event from each year and they range from British & Irish Lions tours, to Rugby World Cups, to James Haskell's infamous pitchside "sing-song"!

Will also tells us how he spends his Christmas and how he once tried to set up an all-singing and all-dancing end of season fixture between the European Champions and the Super Rugby Winners in Abu Dhabi - a must-listen if you've ever wondered why this type of clash doesn't exist in rugby.

Listen to all that and much more with this Christmas edition of the Will Greenwood Podcast - Happy Holidays!