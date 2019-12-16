Rugby Union News

Vote for your favourite Rugby Union moments from the 2010s

Rank your top Rugby Union moments of the last 10 years from 1 to 20 below...

Last Updated: 16/12/19 3:08pm

Richie McCaw captained New Zealand to back-to-back Rugby World Cup wins during the most-recent decade
It has been a stunning decade of rugby union action, but which moments would make the top your list?

It was a decade where New Zealand became the first team to win back-to-back Rugby World Cups, England and Ireland claimed historic wins over southern hemisphere opposition, and Leinster, Toulon and Saracens all enjoyed spells of European Cup dominance.

Add to that some standout Premiership and PRO14 title victories, England Women becoming world champions, some marvellous Six Nations campaigns, two breathtaking British & Irish Lions tours and the most recent World Cup in Japan, and it's inarguable that it's been a phenomenal period for the sport.

We have selected 20 memorable moments from 2010 to 2019 - have your say in our vote and ranking list below...

