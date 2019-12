Rob Howley: Former Wales coach banned for 18 months but free to return in June

Rob Howley has been banned for 18 months, nine of those suspended, for breaching World Rugby Anti-Corruption and Betting Regulations.

Howley's ban has been back-dated to before the Rugby World Cup, when he was withdrawn from his duties with Wales, and he will be free to return to the coaching ranks in June.

