Rob Baxter and backroom staff extend Exeter Chiefs deals to 2023

Rob Baxter has taken Exeter to four Premiership finals since they were promoted to the top flight in 2010

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter and his backroom staff have committed to stay at the Gallagher Premiership club until 2023.

Head coach Ali Hepher, forwards coach Rob Hunter and skills coach Ricky Pellow have also extended their contracts with the Sandy Park club.

The quartet have guided the Chiefs to Premiership glory in 2017 as well as three other Twickenham finals.

"Personally, I'm absolutely delighted to have agreed a new three-year contract extension," Baxter told the club's website. "However, I'm even more pleased that the other coaches have also agreed similar extensions.

"I think it's a real indication of how happy we all are working alongside one another each day.

"Together, we understand the ambitions of the club moving forward - and of how exciting this next period is going to be for the rugby club.

Exeter Chiefs won the Premiership in 2016/17

"I think as a group we all feel that everything we want to achieve can be achieved here over these next three years, so it's exciting times for all of us and I'm looking forward to us building on the fantastic foundations we have laid as a collective group."

Exeter club chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe said: "This really is fantastic news for the club. In Rob, Ali, Rob and Ricky we have the best English coaches in the business.

"As a coaching team, not only do they continue to drive our great club forward on all fronts, but they are at forefront of making the Chiefs who we are.

"The success they have brought to the club during their time in charge is there for all to see and I've no doubt that in these coming years they will continue to drive us onwards and upwards."